NHL Rumors: Luke Schenn on the rumors and why a trade is a little more complicated

Ben Kuzma: (thread) Vancouver Canucks defenseman Luke Schenn on all the rumors: “Obviously, there’s lots of chatter around the league when you get this close to the (trade) deadline. Things start to pick up. Not my first time going through it, but like I’ve said all along, I love playing in Vancouver and I stand by that.”

“I want to continue to play here and going forward and that’s what I try to focus on — playing for this organization and doing the best for this team. It’s totally out of my control with trade protection and we’ll see how things play out.”

“I grew up following the team and this organization gave me my first chance when I was down and out and a second chance to resurrect my career.”

The Luke Schenn situation is a little complicated

NHL Network: Thomas Drance on the NHL Network with EJ Hradek talking about Vancouver Canucks pending UFA defenseman Luke Schenn.

Hradek: “What are you hearing in terms of Luke Schenn right now?

Drance: “The Luke Schenn situation is a complicated one for the Canucks to navigate. It should be simple. He’s 33 years old. This team’s not close to contending but he is a valued leader in that locker room. They did have a coaching change. Rick Tocchet likes this sort of heavy hockey that Luke Schenn plays.

But here is why it’s really complicated gentlemen. Luke Schenn’s wife is expecting very near the trade deadline. And I think, well, I don’t even think, if he had his druthers, the decision would have been made already so that him and his family could get settled prior to the arrival of his new child.

The longer this stretches out, the more difficult it becomes for Luke Schenn. And I know we think about these trade deadlines as being paper transactions and we think of it in fantasy hockey terms but there are real people here.

Luke Schenn agonizing over the decision that looms in front of the Canucks organization over the next few weeks. That was evident when I chatted with him at Rogers arena, and it’s only going to become more pointed, which made the reports that a Luke Schenn trade could become imminent so interesting.

If this is going to happen for the Schenn family, you hope it happens fast.

Hradek: “Quick follow-up there, could he ask the Canucks ‘just don’t trade me.’ Is that a possibility?”

Drance: “I mean you could always put in the request but if you don’t have formal trade protection right? I could ask you guys to have me on tomorrow and you could surely pat me on the head and say sure, doesn’t mean your producer is going to call.