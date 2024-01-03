NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs and William Nylander Negotiations Heating Up

William Nylander Contract Talks Heating Up

Dave Pagnotta of the Fourth Period was on the Full Press Hockey Podcast and was asked by Jim Biringer on the status of a new contract for William Nylander with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Jim Biringer: “Before we get you out of here I just wanted to ask you about the two Swedes, Elias Petterson and William Nylander and their contracts.”

Dave Pagnotta: “Nylander. They’ve had some discussions that are in the negotiation realm, but nothing is close right now. And I think that ramps up once the New Year hits. Like Toronto is hosting the All-Star Game and would love to have an extension tied to that weekend for William Nylander but it’s gonna take a lot of effort, in a one month period of time, if that’s like an unofficial deadline for them to pull that off, but nothing close there, either, but there seems to be a little bit more from a quote-unquote negotiation perspective. versus what’s going on in Vancouver. And that’s by design because “Petty” us an RFA. They control him. They’re not going to let him walk. Different in Toronto because Nylander is going to be a UFA in July if, if he gets there.”

Maple Leafs and Nylander Inching Closer to A Deal

Elliotte Friedman was Sirius XM NHL Network Radio joining Scott Laughlin and Gord Stellick during his regular Wednesday spot on NHL Morning Skate and stated that Nylander and the Maple Leafs are closing in on an extension.

Gord Stellick: “Well, like I said, it’s certainly gonna be interesting times the goalie market in general, Elliotte heading down to the trade deadline. You know, one other one, the unrestricted free agent markets always interesting Jake Guentzel, Sam Reinhart, and it appears now you and Nick Kypreos were talking about that William Nylander likely won’t be on that market.”

Elliotte Friedman: “Yeah, I think Toronto really moved this forward over the past couple of weeks. I think they entered into some pretty serious negotiations. I think there was, you know, somebody did tell me that they were thinking it was possible it could happen this week before they went out west on Monday. That obviously didn’t happen. Again, yesterday, obviously he played very well. They play again tonight. So I’m not sure if people felt it was going to happen on a game day. But I do think there’s a chance it could happen this week.

They have two days off after, after tonight before they play in San Jose on Saturday. And I think they’ve made real big progress. Nothing’s ever done until it’s done. But I think it is closer. And I think he’s gonna sign. I think Nylander’s always said he wants to sign. They have seen and look he’s on pace for scoring 45 goals and 117 points. He’s done his share of the work. And, you know, Nick reported $11.25, I’m not sure yet or in that area. I’m not sure yet. Nothing’s wrong. I’m just not sure yet. And but I think they are getting close. And like I said, I think there’s a possibility it could happen this week.”