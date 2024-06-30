NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs to Likely Sign Chris Tanev and Could Add More

Toronto Maple Leafs To Sign Chris Tanev and Will Target Other Defensemen

Ryan Rishaug was joined by TSN Hockey Insiders Chris Johnston, Pierre LeBrun, and Darren Dreger. Rishaug asked Dreger about the Toronto Maple Leafs acquiring Chris Tanev, whether an extension is likely coming for Tanev, and what is next.

Ryan Rishaug: “As the National Hockey League packs up and prepares to exit the Sphere, we check in with the Insiders one last time: Darren Dreger, Pierre LeBrun and Chris Johnston. Late in the draft, Dregs, Brad Treliving pulled the trigger on a deal to land the rights of one of the most coveted free agents in this year’s market, Chris Tanev. Two questions: what is the likelihood that they’re able to get a deal done with him and what’s next?”

Darren Dreger: “I would say very likely that they get an extension done and get Chris Tanev in a Toronto Maple Leafs uniform in the near future. This is just simply Brad Treliving jumping the queue and recognizing that Chris Tanev as an experienced right-shot defenseman top priority for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

What’s going to be most interesting though, is what does this deal look like? It is going to be mega in term. So you’re talking about six, seven years, and the reason that Toronto has to do that is just to combat the more tax-friendly markets, like the Dallas Stars, right?

I mean, that’s what some of these teams are having to contend with. But I don’t think Toronto is gonna stop with Chris Tanev. I think they’re gonna swing for the fence here. I know that they’re looking at Oliver Ekman-Larsson as an example and Nikita Zadorov as well.

How they get all three of those pieces signed and sealed to contracts, we’ll have to wait and see. And does that come at the expense of maybe Conor Timmins or Timothy Liljegren as right-side defense? So there are lots of pieces in play here.”