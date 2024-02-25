NHL Rumors: Marc-Andre Fleury And A Washington Mailbag

Marc-Andre Fleury Controls The Cards In Minnesota

Matt Larkin Of The Daily Faceoff: Most wonder if Marc-Andre Fleury waives that no-move clause come the trade deadline. Again, this all depends on where the Minnesota Wild are coming the next seven to ten days. Injuries to other players have made things a little murky heading into the deadline.

For Bill Guerin, this comes down to Fleury. He controls the cards and all those wonderful cliches. Colorado, Toronto, and Carolina keep coming up in discussions. However, Carolina may not be so apt to disturb things with Frederik Andersen on the mend.

Other teams could step up. Do not be surprised if New Jersey kicks the tires here. Some believe New Jersey has given up on one of the top options (Jacob Markstrom and Juuse Saros). For them, they may look at a temporary choice until the summer when a bigger move can be made.

Does Fleury even move? Stay tuned.

NHL Rumors: Calgary Holding Things Up For Fleury?

The Washington Capitals Situation

Tarik El-Bashir of Monumental Sports Network (mailbag): So, the Washington Capitals are mired with a bunch of teams battling for a wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. Numbers suggest they are trending in the wrong direction.

With so much going sideways for Washington, they appear to be sellers without too much to sell. However, there are a few pieces. After all, teams can always try to trade something. Nic Dowd is the one main players most keep talking about. Dowd remains on the radar of several teams.

NHL Rumors: Capitals And A Lot Of Other Teams

Washington has no Marc-Andre Fleury situation here. Even Nicolas Aube-Kubel might be moved right around March 8th. He is a UFA. Again, Joel Edmundson and Anthony Mantha are possibilities. Mantha is enjoying a better season after what occurred last year.

As for Max Pacioretty, he possesses the leverage. His price would be lower since there is that injury risk. Also, with 1 goal on 45 shots, his shooting is not exactly on target yet.

For Washington, it is all about the retool. Do not expect bigger moves unlike maybe it is Trevor Zegras.