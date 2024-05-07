NHL Rumors: Future of Mitch Marner Looms as the Biggest Decision for Brade Treliving this Offseason

Mitch Marner Contract Extension Looms Large

TSN Maple Leafs Correspondent Mark Masters and TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston discuss the biggest decision of General Manager Brad Treliving’s early tenure in Toronto. Mitch Marner wants to stay in Toronto, but does it make sense for him and the team after another disappointing playoff exit?

** NHLRumors.com Transcriptions

Mark Masters: “Chris, Mitch Marner says he would welcome a long-term extension with the Leafs. Would that be beneficial to the player on the team at this point?”

Chris Johnston: “Depends on what the contract looks like. What the number looks like. I mean, all that would have to be worked through and, you know, looms, to me, is the biggest decision that Brad Treliving is facing with the Leafs, and of course, there’s a lot to work through entering this offseason, but if they’re extending Mitch Marner, is he getting the same contract William Nylander just signed that was an $11.5 million dollar eight-year extension. You know, can the Leafs possibly think that they can win with you know, giving him a slight raise in that case?

NHL Rumors: What changes need to happen with the Toronto Maple Leafs?

And you know, for Marner himself, I think he has to look and decide what’s best. I mean, he controls the situation.

Now, we should be clear on that he has a no-movement clause. I don’t believe he’s inclined at all to even consider waiving it for a trade somewhere else at this point in time. And so, you know, they’re gonna have to work together on it. But you know, you know, there’ll be a lot of discussion if we get to here it in training camp in September, and there isn’t an extension done.

It worked for William Nylander this year. He did play exceptionally well before getting his deal done. But not every player is the same and I think it could be a big distraction for the Leafs and for Mitch Marner if he doesn’t get an extension done this summer.”