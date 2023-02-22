NHL Rumors: Martin Kaut, and Patrick Kane

Martin Kaut was looking to get out of Colorado for a while

Sheng Peng: San Jose Sharks forward Martin Kaut said that he had asked the Colorado Avalanche five times in five years for a trade.

Kaut trains with Sharks Tomas Hertl, and that it was Hertl who called him about the trade to the Sharks before Avs GM Chris MacFarland did.

Jesse Montano: “Had heard that the relationship between Kaut and coaches/management had been soured for quite some time, didn’t know it was to this extent. The organization felt like they couldn’t get him motivated, and Kaut clearly didn’t like something about the way things are run in Colorado.”

NHL Rumors: The East, the Boston Bruins and the Tampa Bay Lightning

Do the Dallas Stars make sense as a landing spot for Patrick Kane?

Saad Yousuf, Mark Lazerus, and Scott Powers of The Athletic: Speaking of the Dallas Stars, Yousuf, Lazerus and Powers break down how Patrick Kane to the Stars can work. As they write the biggest need for the Stars is a second-line winger.

It would not shock them either if the Stars did nothing at the deadline, but along with the second-line winger, the Stars have other areas they would like to address as buyers. They want to do this as close to the deadline as possible as well.

While Dallas is not the bright lights of New York, the Stars give Kane a chance to win and he could be reunited with his former Swiss teammate Tyler Seguin on a line.

The question is what does Chicago want for Patrick Kane? The Blackhawks would like as they put a first-round pick and a prospect for Kane. But that depends on the list of teams Kane gives too.

NHL Rumors: Patrick Kane And Brock Boeser Possibilities

Could the Stars do it? Yes. But it would take some cap gymnastics to get it done. Not to mention Logan Stankoven, Wyatt Johnston, Thomas Harley, and Maverik Bourque are all untouchable prospects. The Stars do not have a first-round pick this year and may be hesitant to give away next year’s first-rounder too.

Most likely any package starts with Denis Gurianov and go from there.