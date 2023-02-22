NHL Rumors: Patrick Kane And Brock Boeser Possibilities

Patrick Kane And The Evolving Trade Possibilities

Scott Powers and Mark Lazarus of The Athletic: Again, keep in mind Jonathan Toews looks to be staying in Chicago. Meanwhile, Patrick Kane voicing his displeasure over not being moved yet is interesting. He thought he might be going to the Rangers. For now, that is not the case.

Could the Toronto Maple Leafs be a possible fit? Now, anything is in play, but honestly that would take some herculean work to occur. Kane brings swagger and playoff scoring power even at his age. Unlike Jake McCabe, who has even more red flags, Kane must be considered even at a somewhat diminished state.

A Little More Patrick Kane Here

Kane has options like Vegas, Carolina, Colorado, or even New Jersey in a far-fetched scenario. Options are drying up a bit but not eliminated. As Luke Fox and other reporters mentioned, decision time looms fast.

Even Edmonton and Dallas could be on the horizon. Again, Patrick Kane decides where he wants to go. It is that simple.

Brock Boeser and Gauging The Trade Market

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period: Several teams remain involved and engaged on the Brock Boeser trade front. It feels like anything involving the Vancouver Canucks’ winger may have to wait on players like Timo Meier and even Patrick Kane.

When teams are circling around with Plan A and Plan B, Plan C may just need patience. This is the time of year where chatter runs roughshod. Boeser has not scored goals the way some have expected, but his point production remains right in line for the forward.

Vancouver has more pieces to sell besides Boeser

Now, the two years remaining on that $6.65 million AAV deal presents more concern. However, if a sweetener or two can be found, maybe that is enough to move Boeser at or before March 3rd.

Either way, Patrik Allvin keeps trying to find a suitor. It may just come down to the wire for Vancouver on this one.