NHL Rumors: Martin Necas, Yaroslav Askarov, Philip Broberg, and Dylan Holloway

Martin Necas wasn’t sure he would be returning to Carolina

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: There was a time this past offseason that Carolina Hurricanes forward Martin Necas didn’t think he’d be returning to Carolina next season, according to Necas himself.

“I wasn’t sure. Lots of talking between us and Carolina. It was 50/50. I didn’t have the best season, wasn’t happy. But we turned the page, we figured out a way to stay for two more years. … I feel like Carolina is my home. I was drafted there, I played there for five seasons. At the end of the day, I’m happy that I’m back and can prove to people there that I’m better than I was last season. I’m excited, I’m pumped.”

Will Alex Ovechkin Break Wayne Gretzky’s Goal Record This Season?

Necas and coach Rod Brind’Amour have had different ‘philosophies about style and preference,’ and Necas has said they have to, and will, find a way to make it work. He’s looking for a bigger role and knows he needs to show that he’s ready for it.

Necas did confirm that the Columbus Blue Jackets and Winnipeg Jets were two of the teams he did talk to.

Who was interested in Yaroslav Askarov, the Oilers offers to Philip Broberg and Dylan Holloway, and the Toronto Maple Leafs looking at left wingers?

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: The Colorado Avalanche, Montreal Canadiens, New Jersey Devils, and Utah Hockey Club were among the teams that were interested in goaltender Yaroslav Askarov before he was traded to the San Jose Sharks by the Nashville Predators.

NHL News: Some More Yaroslav Askarov Trade Analysis

Had heard that the Edmonton Oilers offered $1.8 million to Philip Broberg. The Oilers had statistical analysis to put comps at $1.1 million. (He took $4,580,917 from the Blues). Broberg asked for a trade last season.

One source said the Oilers made Dylan Holloway a three-year offer and others said they didn’t. He received one and two-year offers at around $850,000 and $1 million per season from the Oilers.

The Toronto Maple Leafs could be looking at their left-wing options.