NHL News: Some More Yaroslav Askarov Trade Analysis

Yaroslav Askarov Gets Traded To The San Jose Sharks

NHL.com: Some believed a trade might have held off until next week but the San Jose Sharks and Nashville Predators agreed to a trade late Friday afternoon. Nashville moved Yaroslav Askarov to San Jose.

San Jose acquired minor leaguer Nolan Burke and a third-round pick in 2025. Nashville received a conditional 2025 first-round pick. If that pick is in the Top 10, the Sharks get to choose either their pick or the Vegas Golden Knights pick acquired from the Tomas Hertl trade.

Also, Nashville picked up David Edstrom and Magnus Chrona (forward and goalie prospect) from the San Jose organization (breakdown below via PuckPedia).

A trade was in the works for weeks privately. However, once Askarov made the demand public, the winds err rumors heated up. A move was inevitable.

Yaroslav Askarov Naturally Signs A Bridge Extension

Max Miller of The Hockey News: More rumors suggested that Askarov would quickly sign an extension once acquired by a team. That also proved to be true on Friday evening as Yaroslav Askarov signed a two-year extension worth $4 million.

PuckPedia broke this down as follows:

After acquiring Askarov from #Smashville, #SJSharks signed him to 2 year $2M Cap Hit extension: 25-26: $1.7M Salary & $200K Signing Bonus

26-27: $2.1M Salary 943 SV % in 2 NHL GP last year Rep'd by @HockeyAgent1 @GoldStarHockeyhttps://t.co/cs717mt38n — PuckPedia (@PuckPedia) August 23, 2024

With the extension, Askarov will not become a free agent until the 2027-28 season. He will still only be 25 years old.

It looks like Mike Grier has found his goalie of the future with Askarov. Grier supposedly had been looking at Askarov for more than a year. How much time does he see in San Jose this season is a good question? Many pundits and experts have speculated he is definitely in the mix for this season.

The 2020 11th-overall pick has taken quite the road to the NHL. Yes, there are some of the antics. Barry Trotz did not honestly want him to play for Nashville (hence the signing of Scott Wedgewood).

However, his ability to play the puck, read shooters, and make saves are a huge reason why a team like San Jose moved so quickly to make a deal.

The San Jose Sharks Goaltender “Jam”

Puckpedia: There are now three goaltenders in the NHL fold with the San Jose Sharks.

The #SJSharks have Vanecek ($3.4M) & Blackwood ($2.35M) under contract in addition to Askarov.https://t.co/WltojdzzwP — PuckPedia (@PuckPedia) August 23, 2024

The good news for San Jose is that Vitek Vanecek and Mackenzie Blackwood are only under contract for one more season. Both become unrestricted free agents at the end of the 2024-25 campaign.

This would be a temporary jam and given Vanecek and Blackwood’s injury history, Askarov may be the starter before too long anyway. It is said that the Russian goaltender would not have an issue going to the Barracuda. Then again, he may not be there long anyway.