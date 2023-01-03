NHL Rumors: Max Domi on the trade rumors, and the Chicago Blackhawks trade bait board

Max Domi on trade rumors and his future

Mario Tirabassi: Chicago Blackhawks forward Max Domi on the trade rumors: “It’s part of being a pro, part of the territory. You have a job to write stories & where you get your sources, sometimes I don’t know, but you guys seem to have an idea of what’s going to happen. End of the day, our job doesn’t change.”

Mario Tirabassi: Domi on his future: “We’re all part of the #Blackhawks right now & focused on helping this team win…This is a business. Whatever happens, happens. I’ve said from day 1, I love it here. Love this locker room, the coaches, & the fans in the city. We’ll see what happens.”

The Blackhawks trade bait board

Scott Powers and Mark Lazerus of The Athletic: Trade bait board for the Chicago Blackhawks.

1. Patrick Kane – $10.5 million cap hit – The Blackhawks will likely want a first-round pick and a good prospect, and should be able to get it.

2. Jonathan Toews – $10.5 million cap hit – The Blackhawks will likely want a first-round pick. The Blackhawks will likely have to retain salary, and a third team may have to get involved.

3. Max Domi – $3 million cap hit – The Blackhawks will likely want a first-round pick, but may get a second for him, maybe a third.

4. Andreas Athanasiou – $3 million cap hit – The Blackhawks will likely want a second-round pick, but may get a mid-round pick like a fourth. There may not be much trade interest in him.

5. Jack Johnson – $950,000 – The Blackhawks will likely want a mid-round pick but may get a late-round or future considerations.

6. Jujhar Khaira – $975,000 – The Blackhawks will likely want a mid-round pick and could get a fifth-round pick. It’s unlikely he’s dealt but some teams might inquire.

7. Seth Jones – $9.5 million – The Blackhawks may want to not retain any of his salary. May not get much for him unless they retain salary. There have been no trade talks and a trade is unlikely.

Three others who might get some interest include Sam Lafferty ($1.15 million), Ian Mitchell ($925,000) and Taylor Raddysh ($758,333).