NHL Rumors: Metropolitan Division Rumor Roundup

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: Written 32 Thoughts roundup.

Elvis Merzlikins and Ivan Provorov are two Columbus Blue Jackets that might interest someone.

The Pittsburgh Penguins are looking for two prospects for Jake Guentzel, more if retaining salary. Will they let teams talk to Guentzel about an extension? Contenders are the Golden Knights, Panthers, and Hurricanes, with the Oilers and Canucks as long-shots and Predators as a wild card. Reilly Smith and Alex Nedeljkovic are also trade candidates.

David Pagnotta: The Penguins are planning to trade Guentzel and he’s the top rental forward available at the deadline. There is plenty of interest and if they get the price they want, he’ll be traded.

NHL Rumors: Pacific Division Rumor Roundup

The New Jersey Devils aren’t giving up on acquiring Jacob Markstrom. The Devils continue to talk extension with Tyler Toffoli, so he may not be going anywhere. Have been looking at goaltenders and defensemen. Have offered up Alexander Holtz and are holding back on Dawson Mercer.

The Washington Capitals have checked in on Noah Hanifin. Would the Oilers be interested in Anthony Mantha? Evgeny Kuznetsov could be an offseason buyout candidate.

Doubtful the New York Islanders would move Brock Nelson. Don’t expect any rentals. They’ve been looking for scoring for a while now.

Do the Philadelphia Flyers look to add an inexpensive goalie and forward depth? The Maple Leafs won’t put Martin Jones on waivers in fear of the Flyers. The Flyers don’t really want to trade Scott Laughton, hence the high ask. The Flyers may have term issues with Sean Walker (five years vs four years) and AAV with Nick Seeler. May have looked at Trevor Zegras but it may not be a match.

The Carolina Hurricanes usually don’t pay big prices for rentals. They’ll look for offense potentially in Guentzel, Tarasenko and Toffoli. They have 10 pending UFAs.

NHL Rumors: Nashville Predators, Tarasenko, And The Rangers

The New York Rangers asked the Sabres about Alex Tuch and have looked at Vatrano. Fitting in the contracts of Smith or Buchnevich wouldn’t be easy. They’d prefer to move picks over prospects. Kaapo Kakko‘s name has been out there. Depth options could be Colin Blackwell, Kevin Rooney and Tyler Johnson.