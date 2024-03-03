NHL Rumors: Nashville Predators, Tarasenko, And The Rangers

The Nashville Predators Trade Situation

Michael Gallagher of Nashville Hockey Now (roundtable): Nashville believes they can make the playoffs. Their hot stretch suggests it is possible. Alex Carrier seems to be the one player the Nashville Predators could trade. He likely fetches the most in terms of replenishing the team’s cupboard.

For the Predators, there are needs but realistically few are expecting Trevor Zegras to come through that door. Nic Dowd might be an interesting but more modest move. What may be more telling is that Kevin Lankinen is more expendable among the goalies.

Some expected that answer to be Juuse Saros or Yaroslav Askarov. However, that is not the case. Lankinen will not get a ton in return but allows Nashville to go for it this year and next year. Maybe.

NHL Rumors: Washington, Edmonton, and the Nashville Predators

What About Florida and Vladimir Tarasenko?

David Dwork of The Hockey News: Over the next several days, we expect to hear more and more about Vladimir Tarasenko and where he may go. Do the Florida Panthers have some interest in the winger? The Russian forward remains willing to waive his no-trade clause to a title contender.

Does Florida have the right package to pay Ottawa’s price? That becomes a good question. A better question may be is there enough interest from Florida’s end. Right now, that answer appears to be no. However, things change between now and the trade deadline.

Florida’s style of play does not mesh well with what Tarasenko offers. Could they make it work? Sure. However, Carolina and Vegas might be better fits.

Rangers Aggression At The Deadline

Vincent Mercogliano of Lohud News: Alright, the New York Rangers could and should be more aggressive at the NHL Trade Deadline. Unlike a bubble team such as the Nashville Predators, the Rangers have a real chance to make a deep postseason run.

NHL Rumors: Some potential Rangers moves and more

With no clear front-runner in either conference, why not take a shot or two? A 30-year Cup drought also lifts the urgency. Since most of New York’s core is aging, this team is in win-now mode. Dolan wants a winner. The fans do too. One knows what is next.

The Rangers have $5.2 million in projected cap space. Could they go after an Adam Henrique or Frank Vatrano? Absolutely. Guys like Nic Dowd, Tommy Novak, and Alex Wennberg would be cheaper though. Again, Chris Dury must weigh the costs. There may be other options too but those are a mystery for now.