NHL Rumors: Michael Bunting, Shane Wright, and Joel Edmundson

No talks between Michael Bunting and the Maple Leafs

Sportsnet: Jeff Marek on 32 Thoughts on Michael Bunting.

“Circling back to Bunting, Ron. Check with his agent Paul Capizzano tonight. Still no discussion between him and the Maple Leafs on a contract extension. He’s a free agent.”

Shane Wright will be traded … in the OHL

Sportsnet: Jeff Marek on 32 Thoughts on Shane Wright.

Ron MacLean: “Shane Wright. Is he going to be traded?”

Marek: “Oh, he will. The Kingston Frontenacs will be moving him. He was fielding offers all day long. It’s his decision where he wants to go.

The strong speculation, again, the London Knights.”

The Canadiens could move Joel Edmundson, who wants to stay

Marc Antoine Godin of The Athletic: Montreal Canadiens defenseman Joel Edmundson on hearing his name in the trade rumors.

“It’s hard to avoid it in this market, you turn on TV or you go on social media. … Honestly, it’s something I’ve never really been through before,” Edmundson said Friday. “In St. Louis, I had a feeling I was gonna be traded and it happened. So no surprise there. Then I signed in Montreal, and that’s kind of the first time it’s happened to me.”

Edmundson said he hopes to be able to stay in Montreal, and is just trying to focus on playing.

The Canadiens would like to move out some players with term, and teams are interested in Edmundson, who has one-year left at $3.5 million. The extra year may scare off teams like the Washington Capitals, New Jersey Devils or Toronto Maple Leafs.

Defenseman that could be considered top-four that could be available who have another year left on their contracts include Tyler Myers (Canucks), Anthony DeAngelo (Flyers), Edmundson (Canadiens), Brandon Montour (Panthers) and Gustav Forsling (Panthers). The Panthers many not want to move Montour or Forsling since they don’t have a lot of depth on their blue line.