NHL News: Dallas Stars Sign Jake Oettinger To An Eight-Year Extension

The Dallas Stars have announced they have signed Jake Oettinger to a new eight-year contract worth $66 million.

Can confirm Dallas has agreed to terms on an 8-year, $66M contract extension with Jake Oettinger. @FriedgeHNIC on it first. — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) October 17, 2024

Oettinger’s new salary cap hit is $8.25 million. It’s the same as Linus Ullmark with the Ottawa Senators and Jeremy Swayman with the Boston Bruins.

Jake Oettinger’s new deal with #TexasHockey: 8 years x $8.25 million. You could make the argument that Swayman’s deal should have been the minimum for Oettinger, but he’s clearly happy there. This came together relatively quick – two sides had not engaged by this time last week — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) October 17, 2024

Oettinger would become a free agent at the end of the season and was eligible to sign an extension last July 1st. He was in the final year of his current deal with the Dallas Stars, which pays $4 million on AAV.

There were reports, according to Dave Pagnotta of the Fourth Period, the Stars and Oettinger had picked up contract talks after meeting in the off-season. He also mentioned that Swayman and Ullmark are getting the deals they did, which could be the framework for the deal we saw today with the Stars and Oettinger.

We are seeing a change in the goalie market in how teams pay goaltenders. This is the Jeremy Swayman effect. Swayman held out to be paid based on potential, and we see others rewarded.

Oettinger is considered one of the top eight goalies in the NHL, and he is getting paid like it. He also makes the same as Ilya Sorokin with the New York Islanders.

Dallas Stars GM Jim Nill in a press release: “Jake has established himself as one of the elite goaltenders in the NHL. His unique blend of poise, size, athleticism, and mental toughness has helped our team reach new heights since he’s taken over the net. He is an integral part of our core that will allow us to contend for the Stanley Cup this season, but also for many years to come. Off the ice, Jake is a leader in our team’s community efforts and is always willing to give his time and resources. I’m pleased that Jake and his wife Kennedi will be part of our family for many years to come.”

In 196 regular-season games with the Stars, he has a record of 116-48-23 with a 2.49 goals-against average, a .914 save percentage, and 11 shutouts. In 47 games in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, he has a record of 23-22 with a 2.46 GAA and a .916 save percentage.

Under his tenure, the Stars have qualified for the playoffs in the last three seasons and reached the Western Conference Final in 2023 and 2024.

Jake Oettinger is off to a good start this season.

Jake Oettinger this season: — 3 starts

— 3 wins

— .948 SV%

— 1.63 GAA Extended for eight more seasons. pic.twitter.com/uFTwQGyG1y — StatMuse Hockey (@statmusehockey) October 17, 2024



The Dallas Stars have several core players locked up until and through 2033.

Next for the Dallas Stars is Wyatt Johnston.