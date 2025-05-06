NHL News and Injuries: Draft Lottery, Calder Finalists, Kings, Hurricanes, Stars, Sens, Leafs, and Caps

The New York Islanders win the 2025 NHL draft lottery

The New York Islanders won the 2025 NHL draft lottery and moved up from number 10 to number 1. The Utah Hockey Club moved up 10 slots to number 4, with the San Jose Sharks and Chicago Blackhawks sliding one slot to 2 and 3, respectively.

And the Calder Trophy Finalists are…

NHL: Macklin Celebrini (San Jose), Lane Hutson (Montreal), and Dustin Wolf (Calgary) were named finalists for the Calder Trophy.

The 18-year-old Celebrini had 25 goals and 63 points in 70 games.

The 21-year-old Hutson had 60 assists and 66 points in 82 games.

The 24-year-old Wolf had 29-16-8 record with a 2.64 GAA, a .910 SV% with three shutouts.

NHL Injuries: Monday the 5th

Rob Blake out as the LA Kings GM

LA Kings: Statement from the Los Angeles Kings.

“The LA Kings and Vice President/General Manager Rob Blake have mutually agreed to part ways, it was announced today by President Luc Robitaille.

The search for a replacement will begin immediately.”

NHL Injury Notes

Dan Rosen: Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen has been practicing with the team. He was injured in Game 4 and didn’t play in Game 5.

Tracey Myers: Dallas Stars coach Pete DeBoer said there hasn’t been a decision made for Game 1 on defenseman Miro Heiskanen (knee) and forward Jason Robertson (lower-body). Both took part in their optional skate yesterday.

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Citizen: Ottawa Senators defenseman Nick Jensen could require offseason surgery. He’s been bothered by an undisclosed issue since January, and rarely practiced or took part in morning skates. Jensen is hopeful to be ready for the start of training camp next September.

NHL Rumors: Tampa Bay Lightning – Jon Cooper, Isaac Howard, and Ryan McDonagh

Chris Johnston: Stolarz was taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

Terry Koshan: Coach Craig Berube after the game: “He’s being evaluated. That’s all I got for you on Stolarz.” Is he in hospital being evaluated? “Right now, he is just being evaluated.”

Pierre LeBrun: “NHL Player Safety looks at everything and so yes of course they are having a conversation internally about Bennett/Stolarz. But not clear at this point whether Player Safety thinks it warrants anything or not.”

Per @reporterchris, Anthony Stolarz left Scotiabank Arena on a stretcher during the third period following this collision with Sam Bennett

NHL Free Agency: List of Pending Unrestricted Free Agent Goaltenders

Dan Rosen: Listed as injured Washington Capitals are defenseman Martin Fehervary (lower body), and forward Sonny Milano (upper body).

