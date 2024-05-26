NHL Rumors: Mitch Marner – Chicago Blackhawks and Nashville Predators

Would the Chicago Blackhawks and Nashville Predators be interested in Mitch Marner?

Scott Powers of The Athletic: (mailbag) A reader asks about a Seth Jones for Mitch Marner trade. Jones isn’t an untouchable for the Blackhawks but would create a hole in the organization for what he brings to the table. They don’t really have a replacement just yet. Dom Luszczysyzn said that there might not be a better winger to play with Connor Bedard. An elite playmaker and is good defensively.

Don’t think the Blackhawks would trade for Marner. Would he even want to waive his no-movement clause and would he sign an eight-year deal? Have to figure he’ll want more than his current $10.9 million. Hard to see the Blackhawks wanting to commit that much at this stage of the rebuild.

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: Nashville Predators GM Barry Trotz knows the Mitch Marner speculation is out there.

As of early this week, the Toronto Maple Leafs hadn’t spoken to anyone about Marner. The Predators and Leafs haven’t spoken and despite that, the Marner to the Predators rumor has become a thing.

Marner has a full no-move and at this point, he hasn’t made a list nor has there been an intention of producing a list.

Any team is going to want an extension included in any Marner trade. It would be a surprise if anyone would make an trade offer to the Leafs without an extension as Marner being a year away from unrestricted free agency.

Roman Josi is the Predators highest paid player at $9.059 million, followed y Filip Forsberg at $8.5 million. Marner comes in at $10.9 million. Nashville is in a no-tax state.

A Juuse Saros – Joseph Woll tandem would be intriguing. It’s believed the Maple Leafs do want to find an upper-echelon goaltender to pair with Woll. It wouldn’t be a surprise if the Leafs GM Brad Treliving checks in on Jacob Markstrom.

The Predators have said that want to extend Saros, but they may have to consider trading him if talks don’t go well.

Don’t get the sense at this time that the Leafs are committed to trading Marner, and that’s without him saying he’d be okay with moving on.