NHL Rumors: Montreal And Columbus Trade Targets

Montreal’s Joel Edmundson A Trade Target

Marco D’Amico of Montreal Hockey NOW: The Montreal Canadiens need to move a few pieces this trade deadline. One of those gaining attraction is defenseman Joel Edmundson. He is on the second leg of a four-year deal that pays $3.5 million AAV. The cap hit hurts a little, but not much as March 3rd approaches.

He comes across as a second or third-pairing defenseman for the right team. It helps that Edmundson won a Stanley Cup with St. Louis a few seasons ago. Also, Edmundson is two years removed from that Stanley Cup Final run with Montreal. Top-four left-handed shooting defensemen do not grow on trees.

Edmonton is a potential trade partner given their defensive and structure issues. Could Ken Holland make it work? That proves to be a bigger question. Again, the Oilers’ needs are obvious and Edmundson is a fit.

Teams like the Los Angeles Kings and Winnipeg Jets remain excessively thin in left-handed shooting defensive depth. Those are two possible trade destinations. Washington, with the long-term injury to John Carlson, might be a fourth. However, do the Capitals pay the price for Edmundson? Great question.

Columbus’ Gavrikov And Nyquist Merit Attention

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period: Now, the Columbus Blue Jackets dispensing some roster talent to compete for Connor Bedard would not surprise anyone. Two possible players who merit attention as trade targets are Vladislav Gavrikov and Gustav Nyquist.

Both are on expiring contracts (no trade protection too) and several teams have talked about looking into the two players. Again, this remains all in the exploratory phase. Edmonton, Los Angeles, and Toronto asked about Gavrikov while New Jersey, Calgary, and Dallas reportedly inquired about Nyquist.

While Nyquist appears to be all but out of Columbus, the Blue Jackets have tried to sign Gavrikov to a new extension. That seems to be to no avail, however. Both players are high on trade watch lists because they are easier to move.