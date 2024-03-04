NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens, and the Edmonton Oilers

The Montreal Canadiens have some pieces to move, and would the Edmonton Oilers be interested in one of them?

The Fourth Period: David Pagnotta, and Dennis Bernstein on some Montreal Canadiens players that team might be interested in, and how David Savard makes some sense for the Edmonton Oilers.

Pagnotta: “We know the Montreal Canadiens have had a goaltender for a while DB in Jake Allen. Not a fit for Philadelphia but an option for some other teams. He has another year left on his contract. We have Jake Allen, DB, we’ve got David Savard, Joel Armia‘s name is out there. Tanner Pearson‘s name is out there. Josh Anderson‘s name has resurfaced again. What do you think happens out of Quebec and with the Montreal Canadiens?”

Bernstein: “Well, one thing’s for certain Dave, with less than a week to go on the trade deadline, everybody’s working around the clock. Because Vancouver put out that release at 7am Pacific and did our press presser at 9:30 am. So could we get announcements at 1 am or something like that? Yeah, we probably could.

But all kidding aside, but one guy that makes a lot of sense for teams would be David Savard. Like right-handed shot defenseman. You know I’m gonna go to Edmonton, right? Can they get back, could they send back (Cody) Ceci and plus for, for David Savard. He’d be a perfect fit. You know he’s done it before. Was traded to the Tamp Bay Lightning a couple seasons ago.

So that’s the one player, the other players, there’s term to the deals Dave, so to fit them right now, six days away from the trade deadline, I’m highly suspect that they can do that. But certainly David Savard is going to have you know, multiple interest from multiple teams and (Canadiens GM) Kent Hughes is smart. I think that’s the guy you will hear on March 8.”

Pagnotta: “Yeah, it looks like the Canadians want a first-round pick as part of any return for David Savard and this again, another year on his deal and no, no-trade protection. So whatever deal falls into place, Kent Hughes can kind of pounce on that one.”