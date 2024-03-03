NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers and the Nashville Predators

The Edmonton Oilers looking for help up front and on the blue line

David Pagnotta: The Edmonton Oilers are looking at defense and forwards.

St. Louis Blues forward Pavel Buchnevich is one of the forwards they’re looking at.

The Oilers need to do money-in, money-out. Players the Oilers might have to move include defensemen Cody Ceci and Brett Kulak and forward Warren Foegele.

NHL Rumors: Washington Capitals, Edmonton Oilers, and the Nashville Predators

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on Saturday Headlines on the Edmonton Oilers.

Friedman: “Edmonton I think they continue to look at a couple of things. A couple of forwards, a defenseman. They need to move someone out. They’ve tried to incentivize other teams to take someone out. But they continue to look at a couple forwards and defenseman and we’ll see where they end up. There’s a few different directions this could go.”

The Nashville Predators want to extend Tommy Novak

Nick Kieser: Elliotte Friedman said on 102.5 The Game that the Nashville Predators might be able to get a first-round pick or a highly valued prospect for Tommy Novak.

It sounds like Novak could be signing a contract extension before the deadline though.

Alex Daugherty: If someone offers the Nashville Predators a first-round pick for pending UFA forward Tommy Novak, the Predators have to make that trade.

NHL Rumors: Nashville Predators, and the Minnesota Wild

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on Saturday Headlines on the Nashville Predators and Tommy Novak.

Friedman: “Tommy Novak is another player who I think had a lot of interest out there. He’s a scorer. He’s only making $800k. The understanding is and you got to be careful because things can always change, but the understanding is , he’s not on the market. It’s believed there’s been progress made between him and the Predators on an extension and they’re likely to keep him. That will disappoint teams. He was a target.”