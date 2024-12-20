NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens, and the Vancouver Canucks

The Montreal Canadiens trade for Alexandre Carrier does a couple of things

TSN: Darren Dreger said that the Montreal Canadiens trading for defenseman Alexandre Carrier bids them a bit to time with his experience until David Reinbacher and Logan Maillous are ready full-time but it fills a hole for a future deal.

“But in the meantime, if someone were to make an offer on say veteran defensemen like Savard or Matheson, then this gives backfill to Kent Hughes to consider that between now and March 7th. So Kent Hughes is in a pretty good spot in terms of trying to bolster what he already has.”

TSN: It’s easy to connect the addition of Alexandre Carrier and the eventual departure of David Savard. There have be no contract extension talks between the Canadiens and Savard’s camp according to Pierre LeBrun.

” And inevitably, if the Habs are where they are in the standings, closer to March 7, probably a rental trade to another team for David Savard, although I don’t think Montreal is in any hurry to move him, because the whole point of getting Carrier as well was to shelter some of their youth on defence, and that’s why they made that deal.”

TSN: The Vancouver Canucks are looking for a top-four defenseman, which aren’t easy to find, and ones that might consider moving one are looking for a top player in return according to Darren Dreger.

“Again, we know what the need is on that blueline in Vancouver. Just trying to find the right fit from a timing perspective, Geno, I think is the biggest hurdle that Alvin and the Vancouver Canucks are trying to overcome, but they’re the buzz around the National Hockey League because as we kick tires going into the freeze, that’s the messaging we’re getting from other clubs.”