NHL Rumors: The Vancouver Canucks Looking to Make a Big Move Ahead of the Roster Freeze

Sportsnet: Frank Seravalli on the Halford and Brough Show on the Vancouver Canucks looking to make a move ahead of the Holiday Roster freeze. They’re looking to make a big move.

Seravalli: “I do need to share that the Canucks are one team that I have my eye on between now and the trade freeze on Thursday night at midnight Eastern.

I do think that they’ve been pretty active here in the last few days, trying to go after a defenseman to fulfill some of the, you know, the needs that we’ve talked about all season long. That efficient puck mover. I haven’t been able to put my finger on exactly what they’re looking at or who they’re talking to.

You know, I know everyone wants to immediately draw the line to Buffalo and mention Bowen Byram. But you know, when I look at the league, I think there’s way more pieces on the chess board than just Buffalo.

Host: “My question, the question that came to mind for me hearing you say that is, we’ve heard so many different things that the Canucks might be interested in doing, right? Anywhere from I mean, you know, Elliotte Friedman throws out the big (Elias) Pettersson idea right to Buffalo.

But from there down to, you know, trying to find a taker for Vincent Desharnais. And obviously, puck-moving defenseman is in the mix there. There’s been reports that they’re looking for maybe some wing help as well.

Do you have, did you have any sense of, like, the magnitude of the type of deal they might be working on this week, right? Is it as simple as, ‘hey, we’re trying to get Vincent Desharnais a new home and free up some cap space’ or, or could it be something more substantial?

Seravalli: “No, I’m, I’m told it’s something more substantial that they’re working on. That they’re looking for, that top-four defenseman addition that they’re trying to make.

And I’m not saying it’s going to happen by Thursday, by any stretch of the imagination. Just that talks had picked up on that front. There’s some sense that they might have gotten closer.

And it’s, you know, all those other things are nice, sort of ancillary moves on the chessboard that are nice to haves, but not needs to have. And I think even going back to the end of training camp and the start of this season, that has been by far the number one, you know thing on everyone’s wish list in Vancouver’s front office and coaching staff has been, get a top0four edition if we can that’s, that’s more efficient, moving the pocket.

