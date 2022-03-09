NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens, Minnesota Wild, Philadelphia Flyers and College Free Agents

Teams waiting for Chiarot’s asking price to come down

NHL Watcher: Elliotte Friedman on The Jeff Marek Show on Ben Chiarot and the Montreal Canadiens: “I definitely think for example in Chiarot’s case Montreal wanted to do this some time ago, but the buyers are just saying no, we have other options if your asking price doesn’t come down.”

Weber to the Wild would make sense, or maybe not

NHL Watcher: Elliotte Friedman on 32 Thoughts podcast on Minnesota Wild and contract for Canadiens defenseman Shea Weber: “If there was any team where it would make sense to use Weber’s contract it might be them. Because you take yourself right to the edge and then you give yourself an extra $7.6M in cap room by putting Weber on LTIR.”

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: After talking to some cap people, it may not make sense for the Wild and wouldn’t expect them to do as:

“You do not want to be in long-term injury, over the cap, for years and years,” one said. “There’s nothing good about that.”

It also doesn’t allow you to accrue cap space, and an acquiring team would have to activate and then put on the LTIR.

Flyers heavily scouting prospects

Pierre LeBrun: The Philadelphia Flyers had three people watching Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) – Hershey (Washington) last night. Jeff Marek said on the weekend they had members of their front office watching Charlotte (Seattle and Florida) play. At a recent Hartford (NY Rangers) game they had six members, and four at a recent Springfield (St. Louis) game.

Pierre LeBrun : It makes sense for the Flyers to be heavily scouting prospects as they’ll be sellers.

: It makes sense for the Flyers to be heavily scouting prospects as they’ll be sellers. Bob Rotruck: “The Flyers usually have 2 or 3 front office guys at the arena pretty much every time the Phantoms play at Hershey. So that one really isn’t unusual.”

Top College free agents

Chris Peters of Daily Faceoff: Top college free agents that could sign when their college season is over. The Frozen Four isn’t over until April 9th, so some players can’t sign until then.