NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens – Pending UFAs, and Young, Controllable Forwards

Mark Easson
3 Min Read
The Montreal Canadiens will continue to listen on their pending UFAs, as they eye young, controllable forwards that might become available.
Feb 2, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Montreal Canadiens celebrate the short handed goal scored by right wing Joel Armia (40) against the Anaheim Ducks during the first period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Montreal Canadiens continue to listen on their pending UFAs as they eye young, controllable forwards

The Fourth Period: David Pagnotta notes that teams continue to call the Montreal Canadiens about their pending UFAs. They aren’t out of the playoffs race just yet. They are listening, while keying their eye out for players who are controllable in their early to mid-20s.

Kate Pettersson: “All right. Well, we talked a lot about Montreal as well. Off to a hot start in 2025 but that’s cooled off a little bit here, and they’re points out of a wild card spot.

We’ve talked about Jake Evans. We’ve talked about David Savard. But could we be talking about Joel Armia or Christian Dvorak now at this point, as we sit sort of four weeks out of that trade deadline.

Pagnotta: “Yeah, they’re both available Kate, just like Evans and Savard. Both Armia and Dvorak are up for grabs, and it’s going to come down to what the right offer comes across Kent Hughes’ desk.

NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens Continue to Take Calls on Wanted Players

You know, the Canadians are willing to listen on their pending UFA’s and they’re also exploring the market to see where they can add. Players with term. Players that are controllable in their early to mid-20s. That’s still the narrative for the Montreal Canadiens, especially up front, in terms of adding more potency and depth to their forward core.

They utilize some of their young assets in the past and draft picks to bring in Patrik Laine, to bring in Kirby Dach and Alex Newhook. They’re going to look to do that again, and also Alex Carrier in the back end. So they’re going to continue that process to see if that’s a way for them to improve their club for the long term as well as the immediate.

But with respect to Armia and Dvorak, I believe they’re starting to garner a little bit more interest and attention. Especially after seeing some of the names over Thursday, Friday and Saturday come off our trade watch list by getting moved. Some of these other players, like Armia and Dvorak, are going to generate some interest over these next four and a half weeks.

