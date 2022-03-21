NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens and Teams To Make Moves

Teams that need to make a move

Harman Dayal of The Athletic: Moves are flowing fast and furious but certain teams do need to make trade(s) before the music stops. The Colorado Avalanche need more depth — forward and defense. They have the room now due to injury.

Boston still needs a top-six winger preferably but that may not happen now. Toronto made a move for Mark Giordano but really need a winger for John Tavares. St. Louis may not get Jakob Chychrun but a depth defenseman could suffice for lesser cost.

Minnesota needs a goaltender. Marc-Andre Fleury remains out there but James Reimer may prove to be more affordable. Edmonton needs depth and a backup goaltender at the least. However, they lack assets. Keep an eye on that.

Montreal Canadiens on the move?

Marco D’Amico of Montreal Hockey Now 1 and 2: The Montreal Canadiens keep trying to ship out certain players by the deadline even if they say otherwise. Artturi Lehkonen remains a name on the list. For him, it’s a battle of long-term value versus trade value.

The price has risen to a second-round pick for Brett Kulak. Edmonton remains interested. Who blinks?

Jake Allen comes to mind when it comes to players who could be on the move. He returned from injury and looks healthy. Now, it comes down to will he move? Again, Kent Hughes will not bend in terms of what he is looking for. As time draws closer to 3:00 pm, maybe that changes a bit.

Shipping out Shea Weber’s contract could become a priority for longer-term cap solvency. After that, Jeff Petry rises up on some boards thanks to Martin St. Louis. It would not be a surprise that Petry moves during the summer and not now. However, the right deal forces a move still.

Finally, Joel Armia could be on the move potentially. Armia has three years of term at $3.4 million AAV. That makes a trade more challenging but not impossible. Salary retention is very likely. Alas, Hughes must be wowed or he is not budging.