NHL Rumors – More Merzlikins, Lindholm, And Guentzel

More Merzlikins, Uh, To New Jersey?

James Nichols of New Jersey Hockey NOW: One of the things with trades is they have to make some sense. Does Elvis Merzlikins to New Jersey ring alarm bells in that department? The answer is probably yes. Consider that Merzlikins still has three years and $5.4 million AAV on his current deal with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

For Merzlikins, the healthy scratches and such mean little. Teams know he is available, and yet no one has really bit here. Does this really upgrade the New Jersey goaltending situation? It depends on who you talk to, but honestly, it likely does not.

The writing has been on the wall for months with Merzlikins. A trade works for New Jersey, but the Devils need more of an upgrade than what the Columbus goaltender provides.

Where may Elias Lindholm Go?

Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff: Unlike Elvis Merzlikins, Elias Lindholm moves the needle a bit more in terms of a trade. The Calgary Flames know their center may not be keen on extending there. However, his return may not be as great either. His slot shots dropped in half the past two years and so has his production.

Is that because of the surrounding talent or because of the pressure that is getting to Lindholm? Now, those are excellent questions. Keep in mind, the center has been down this road before, and that led to a trade from Carolina to Calgary six seasons ago.

Ideally, Lindholm is more of a second-line center and elite support player. He needs high-end talent around him. Boston, Colorado, and Vancouver make sense, but Winnipeg might be a fit.

Pittsburgh Penguin Musings On Jake Guentzel

Matt Vensel of the Post Gazette: Yes, Jake Guentzel actually comes up in trade rumors. That noise has amped up enough to get Kyle Dubas to weigh in. The chemistry between Sidney Crosby and Guentzel is obvious here. Dubas knows Crosby is eligible to sign an extension starting in July.

For what it is worth, the noise seems to be just that, noise. After all, Guentzel is a 40-goal scorer in this league and still has 46 points in 42 games (19 goals). One figures his shooting percentage will start creeping up along with the goal production.

Some pundits and fans inadvertently thought Ben Hankinson (Guentzel’s agent) asserted that the Guentzel situation could get ugly. That appears to not be the case. He was referring to the core.