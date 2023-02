NHL Rumors: Nashville Predators and a Top 45 NHL Trade Targets

Some big, important games coming up for the Predators

TSN: Pierre LeBrun says the Nashville Predators will listen on almost anyone if they don’t start winning.

“I’m told that David Poile will be ready to listen and almost anyone on his roster if he feels that his team has no chance to make the postseason. Whether that’s Duchene or Johansen or Granlund – I think will be in a position to listen on a lot of his players. That’s if they don’t get on a heater here. We’ll see how they respond.

Top 45 NHL trade targets

Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff: Updating and expanding to the top 45 NHL trade targets.