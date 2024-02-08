NHL Rumors: Nashville Predators, and the Boston Bruins

Casey Mittelstadt doesn’t really fit the Predators’ system but Trevor Zegras might

Michael Gallagher of Nashville Hockey Now: (mailbag) Hard to see the Buffalo Sabres wanting to trade their leader scorer in Casey Mittelstadt despite the speculation. If he is available, still don’t see him as a fit for Andrew Brunette‘s run-n-gun system.

The Nashville Predators should be looking at selling and not adding pieces unless you’re talking about prospects. Anaheim Ducks Trevor Zegras might be one player to consider if looking to immediately improve their offense.

Forward Colton Sissons may be the only player that has some value that the Predators would look at moving at the trade deadline. Teams may be interested Thomas Novak but they may not want to move him. Zegras may be the only player that is available that might interest the Predators.

Expect bargain hunting and not big fish hunting for the Boston Bruins

Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now: Don’t expect the Boston Bruins to be looking to make a big slash at the trade deadline and they could be bargain hunting.

“Unless it makes sense for the future too, the word is Donny will not be making the splash he’s made at recent deadlines. I still think he’d make a big trade, but he wants term if he’s paying a premium on the market. That’s why I expect more depth-specific moves.”

Elliotte Friedman mentioned on Friday’s 32 Thoughts: The Podcast that there was a team interested in Elias Lindholm but wouldn’t do it without an extension.

“There was one team that was not willing to make the deal without an extension, and I don’t know this for sure, but to me, that screams Boston. Because Boston has a need for the player.”

The Bruins will eventually need to add more depth down the middle but not wanting to give up their top assets at the deadline for a rental makes sense.

Unless GM Don Sweeney is able to acquire Noah Hanifin and get him signed to an extension, they may settle for a rugged third-pairing defensive defenseman and a scoring middle-six winger.