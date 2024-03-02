NHL Rumors: Nashville Predators, and the Minnesota Wild

Daily Faceoff: Tyler Yaremchuk and Frank Seravalli on if the Nashville Predators and Minnesota Wild will be sellers at the trade deadline.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Yaremchuk: “What do you make of these two? Who will sell off the most in the next seven days?

Seravalli: “I don’t really think the Preds are going to be selling off anything. I think right now it’s changed in a big way. Barry Trotz has basically said to his team, we’re you know, we’re in a position where you guys have earned it to not sell off. So you know, maybe someone comes and knocks your socks off for Alex Carrier or someone like him. I doubt it. Juuse Saros is staying put. Tyson Barrie‘s the only guy that’s very likely going to move, so that’s one.

And then you get a game like night from Minnesota. Michael Russo called it a no-show. That’s tough when you’re in a playoff chase. And so, I don’t think they’re drastically going to change things, but I’d be shocked if they don’t trade Brandon Duhaime. I think they can get a second-round pick back for him based on the interest that’s been out there. So that’s one guy for sure.

I would add in Zach Bogosian, who was a newcomer to our trade board yesterday. And I think there’s an outside chance that someone comes along and swoops up Patrick Maroon, but not a guarantee. And outside of that, I think that’s kind of it. Like I don’t see a giant, you know, Minnesota hockey trade or anything like that.

And I actually think the Preds are going to nibble around on at making some small adds and I was wondering, are they a team that Nic Dowd, for instance. Would, would he make any sense there? I don’t think so right now based on the way they’re, what they’d have to give up. But I would think that Nashville would be really interested in a smart player like that.