NHL Rumors: The Minnesota Wild And Calgary Flames Sell Job?

Marc-Andre Fleury Minnesota Fallout

Michael Russo and Joe Smith Of The Athletic: When Marc-Andre Fleury was revealed to be staying put with the Minnesota Wild, it made sense. Fleury stated he wanted to stay and Bill Guerin agreed the cards were on Fleury’s side of the table.

A bigger decision for Fleury will come at the end of the season. Does he continue playing or does he retire? Both the team and Fleury could try it again in 2024-25.

Now, with the signing of Marat Khusnutdinov, a spot eventually needs to be opened up on the roster. With Fleury staying, someone else may have to go. There is talk of Brandon Duhaime being traded if Guerin decides to sell. Given Minnesota being far enough out of a playoff positions, that becomes more likely.

Even Connor Dewar may become expendable due to injuries to Pat Maroon and Zach Bogosian. Some believe Bogosian could be brought back.

NHL Rumors: Goalies Other Than Fleury At The Deadline?

The Calgary Flames Situation And Other Teams

Rory Boylen of Sportsnet: So, the Calgary Flames are close to a playoff spot but are they truly close enough? It depends who you ask. Most say no but Nashville is due to slide back some (they are on a seven game winning streak). Then, there is St. Louis who is just as volatile.

With so many teams not sure if they truly are going to sell and others keeping assets, this NHL Trade Deadline has become more sell, push, or stand pat. A team like Calgary is doing more sell and push internally for example. Christopher Tanev was moved to Dallas this week and Noah Hanifin may follow in the coming days.

NHL Rumors: What Hanifin Can Fetch Calgary?

Calgary could be a dangerous out in the first round if they get there. However, will enough pieces be left to keep making a run? The Flames are far from the only team facing this dilemma.

Teams like the Seattle Kraken , Minnesota Wild, and the St. Louis Blues are all in this similar position. Now, that is just the Western Conference. The East gazes at Washington, Pittsburgh, and even the New York Islanders as team that are close but how close.

The next week will be telling for how the final stretch may go.