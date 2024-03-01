NHL Rumors: Washington Capitals, Edmonton Oilers, and the Nashville Predators

Two Washington Capitals linked to the Edmonton Oilers

Chris Cerullo of Russian Machine Never Breaks: Elliotte Friedman on Bob Stauffer’s Oilers Now radio show on how the Edmonton Oilers have had some level of interest in Washington Capitals forwards Nic Dowd and Anthony Mantha.

“I do think Dowd is on the radar,” Friedman said. “The one thing about Mantha is that I’ve gotten the impression that there’s a limit to what are willing to do for Mantha. We’ll see. At this time of the year, you have to be so careful. What’s the price you’re willing to pay?

NHL Rumors: What Should/Shouldn’t the Edmonton Oilers be Thinking a Week From the Trade Deadline?

“I do think looking at Dowd. I think he’s someone considered. Mantha, I think there’s a limit to the price is willing to pay. I do think Dowd is very much on their radar.”

The Oilers don’t have a lot of salary cap space and would need to send out salary. Defenseman Brett Kulak‘s name has been in the rumor mill as he’s making $2.75 million.

The Capitals will likely want picks or young players. The Caps are believed to be asking for a first-round pick for Dowd, and the Oilers do have their first-round pick this year and next. Young Oilers that might interest the Capitals include Dylan Holloway, Philip Broberg, Raphael Lavoie, and Xavier Bourgault. Holloway seems unlikely to be moved in this type of deal.

The Oilers are also believed to have shown some interest in Joel Edmundson.

The Nashville Predators could move Tyson Barrie, they’re trying to re-sign Alexandre Carrier and Juuse Saros likely staying

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: Nashville Predators defenseman Tyson Barrie made a trade request earlier in the season and despite being the playoff race, GM Barry Trotz still thinks it’s there.

“I still think if there’s an opportunity out there for him … I want to do right by him.”

Teams have been calling Trotz about pending UFA defenseman Alexandre Carrier. The sides will keep talking to his agent about an extension. He could be an own rental for them.

Trotz on Juuse Saros likely remaining with the Predators as they haven’t received an offer that is too good to pass up.

NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens, and the Nashville Predators

“No, I think he’ll be playing net for us this year,” Trotz said. “I don’t suspect anything coming. … We’re pretty safe in saying he’s going to be here.”