NHL Rumors: Buffalo Sabres and Washington Capitals

Buffalo Sabres Will Do Right By Erik Johnson at the Deadline

Michael Augello of the Hockey News: Augello writes that the Buffalo Sabres have played much better since the All-Star Break. The trade deadline is six days away, and the Sabres have six pending unrestricted free agents. One player that could garner attention is defenseman Erik Johnson.

The Sabres are expected to be a seller at the deadline. GM Kevyn Adams has too much respect for Johnson not to see where if he had a preferred destination as contending teams look to add a depth defenseman.

Johnson has been in this situation before. There is a sense of anxiety this time of year, but Johnson knows the Sabres are a disappointment and should not be in the position of a seller.

However, he is taking it day by game when it comes to playing for the Sabres and the trade deadline; if something happens, they will discuss it. But he is focused on his own game and helping the Sabres right now.

Capitals Have Tough Decisions To Make at the Deadline

Sammi Silber of the Hockey News: Silber writes the Washington Capitals’ decisions on whether or not they move players at the deadline will come down to the deadline, March 8th itself.

The Capitals as NHLRumors.com has documented has several pieces teams will be interested in. Those players include Anthony Mantha, Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Nic Dowd, Max Pacioretty, and Joel Edmundson.

Edmundson, Mantha, Dowd, and Aube-Kubel are generating much interest. Pacioretty has a no-movement clause and can decide whether he wants to be traded or not. Mantha meanwhile has been playing himself the most into trade with his performance on the rink.

The Capitals have tough decisions to make. They could retool on the fly like they did last season at the trade deadline. If the Capitals remain in contention for the playoffs, they could use their players as own rentals.