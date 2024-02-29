NHL Rumors: Scouting the Preds, Sens, and Caps, Fleury, Lankinen, and Henrique

Scouting the Nashville Predators – Ottawa Senators Tuesday

Nick Kieser: Scouts listed to attend Tuesdays’s Predators-Senators game in Nashville include the San Jose Sharks (2) and playoff teams in New York Rangers, Toronto Maple Leafs, Edmonton Oilers, Vancouver Canucks, Boston Bruins, Los Angeles Kings, Vegas Golden Knights and the Florida Panthers.

The Rangers scouting the Predators

Kyle Hall: The New York Rangers have been scouting the Nashville Predators lately. A Predators media source confirmed the Rangers’ interest and mentioned Tommy Novak, Gustav Nyquist, and Jeremy Lauzon as potential targets.

TSN 1200: Scouts listed to attend Monday’s Senators-Capitals game in Washington were the New York Rangers, Toronto Maple Leafs Leafs, Edmonton Oilers, Vancouver Canucks Boston Bruins, Vegas Golden Knights, Florida Panthers, New York Islanders, Columbus Blue Jackets and San Jose Sharks.

Elliott Friedman: The Minnesota Wild have indicated that they won’t be trading goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury.

Kevin Lankinen is a goaltender the Nashville Predators could move

Nick Kieser: Teams have called the Nashville Predators about goaltender Kevin Lankinen. GM Barry Trotz:

“He’s prepared & he can win against big teams. I’ll get back to here in the next week or so.”

Michael Gallagher: “Moving Lankinen and opening the door for Askarov to get more NHL minutes down the stretch is the #Preds likeliest course of action”

Adam Henrique trade talks picking up

The Fourth Period: Trade talks involving Anaheim Ducks forward Adam Henrique have picked up of late and are expected to intensify as the week progresses.

Henrique is a pending UFA with a 10-team no-trade list. The Ducks are believed to be asking for a first-round pick and the Ducks may be willing to retain salary.

Among the teams believed to be interested include the Edmonton Oilers, New York Rangers, Colorado Avalanche, Dallas Stars and Carolina Hurricanes.

Ducks GM Pat Verbeek has also had some trade talks involving Ilya Lyubushkin, Frank Vatrano, Sam Carrick and Trevor Zegras. Zegres is likely more of an offseason move.