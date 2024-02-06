NHL Rumors: Nathan MacKinnon thinks the trade deadline should be earlier

TSN: Chris Johnston and Mark Masters on Nathan MacKinnon’s comments that the NHL trade deadline should be earlier in the season.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Masters: “Nathan MacKinnon had a lot to say after the All-Star Game. Trade centers on March 8th, he feels like it should be earlier. How realistic is that?

Johnston: “You know, I don’t know how realistic it is because it’s collectively bargained. Meaning that the owners and the players would have to reopen their agreement likely that’s not going to happen over this issue.

NHL Rumors: Where Should the Vancouver Canucks Turn Their Trade Focus to Now?

Of course, though, there is a new CBA to be done in 2026. So this is perhaps going to be something that we see become a real issue when it gets to those talks.

And you know, the thing McKinnon pointed to is the NBA has a much earlier trade deadline. But the NHL is the latest in North American professional sports in terms of how close it is to, to the regular season, just six weeks before the season ends.

You know, I’m split myself, right? If your trade deadline was today, what would the GMs do? There might be fewer trades because there’s so many teams still in the race. I think there’s less clarity.

You know, one thing that McKinnon did mention, though, that I thought was interesting, is that the reason deadline deals often don’t work out, it’s just not enough time for the new players to get you know, acclimated to the teams.

Done Deal: NHL, NHLPA, IOC, and IIHF Agree To Participate in the Olympics

And so maybe we see what the Jets have done with the Canucks have done and maybe they’re smart getting these deals done a month before that deadline because that’s another 10, 12 games those players will get in their new cities.”