NHL Rumors: New Jersey Devils and Boston Bruins

What Pieces Are the Devils Willing To Move In A Timo Meier Trade

Ryan Novozinsky of NJ Advance Media for NJ.com: Novozinsky writes that it is unclear what the San Jose Sharks want for Timo Meier in a trade. It is believed via San Jose Hockey Now that would be similar to what the Islanders gave up for Bo Horvat.

In that scenario, Novozinsky writes the Devils would likely give up Alexander Holtz, Yegor Sharangovich, a protected 2023 first-round draft pick. If the Devils have to throw in another prospect it will be either Reilly Walsh or Nolan Foote.

Devils Opened To Adding Depth

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: LeBrun wrote in speaking with Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald that he is always looking to improve his team. Fitzgerald would not be doing his job if he did not do that.

But his strategy remains the same not willing to give up premium assets for a rental. However, he is open to renting a depth piece.

NHL Rumors: Colorado Avalanche, New Jersey Devils, St. Louis Blues

“That would be great if I could do something like that, but other teams want to do the same thing,” Fitzgerald said. “In an ideal world, you’re giving up assets and bringing on a player that will grow with our core group in that age bracket.”

Ryan Novozinsky of NJ Advance Media for NJ.com: Novozinksy writes that one player the Devils could add for depth that adds toughness and sandpaper is Chicago Blackhawks forward Max Domi.

Latest on David Pastrnak

Emily Kaplan of ESPN: When asked about the latest on the David Pastrnak negotiations, Kaplan stated she received some positive news and that Pastrnak and the Bruins are really close financially on a deal.

NHL Rumors: David Pastrnak Next Contract With Bruins Will Take Time

“We are talking a mega-deal here that will pay David Pastrnak amongst the league’s top superstars. But when you are talking about this type of long-term commitment, Pastrnak wants some clarity, some assurances from the Bruins front office of what direction they go on.”

The expectation is this deal is going to get done sooner rather than later.