NHL Rumors: Trade Targets for the New York Rangers

Maybe the Rangers shouldn’t put all their eggs in one basket with Patrick Kane

Larry Brooks of the NY Post: Chicago Blackhawks 34-year-old, injured, Patrick Kane, hasn’t been having a good year. Would it be worth it to the New York Rangers to give up the assets for Kane (with 50 percent retained) and not make any other additions?

The Rangers would be able to take Kane’s contract at 50 percent on February 19th. The Rangers are not one piece away from being a serious contender. It may not be worth the price.

Other trade options include Vladimir Tarasenko, Tyler Bertuzzi, Tyler Motte, Ivan Barbashev and Nick Bjugstad. What about Milan Lucic?

One target thinks they should look at is pending RFA Tanner Jeannot, though he may not be available.

Potential trade targets for the New York Rangers

Arthur Staple of The Athletic: The New York Rangers will be buyers at the trade deadline but don’t have the salary cap space this year like they did last year. The Rangers will be able to add about $2.9 million in contracts and that could higher depending on if they can accrue more space.

They’re need is a middle/bottom-six forward. The cost to acquire a top-six forward is high and GM Chris Drury may be wanting to hold on to both first-round picks. It may be ideal for the Rangers is they move lower-level prospects or mid-round picks.

20 potential targets for the Rangers.

Forwards:

Ivan Barbashev – LW – Blues – $2.25-million cap hit – pending UFA

Vladimir Tarasenko – RW – Blues – $7.5-million cap hit – pending UFA

Ryan O’Reilly – C – Blues – $7.5-million cap hit – pending UFA

Timo Meier – RW – Sharks – $6-million cap hit – pending RFA

Patrick Kane – RW – Hawks – $10.5-million cap hit – pending UFA

Tyler Bertuzzi – LW – Red Wings – $4.75-million cap hit – pending UFA

Oskar Sundqvist – RW – Red Wings – $2.75-million cap hit – pending UFA

Gustav Nyquist – RW – Blue Jackets – $5.5-million cap hit – pending UFA

Nick Ritchie – LW – Coyotes – $2.5-million cap hit – pending UFA

Adam Erne – LW – Red Wings – $2.1-million cap hit – pending UFA

Tyler Motte – C – Senators – $1.35-million cap hit – pending UFA

Nick Bonino – C – Sharks – $2.05-million cap hit – pending UFA

Nick Cousins – C – Panthers – $1.1-million – signed through 2023-24

Noel Acciari – C – Blues – Contract: $1.25-million cap hit – pending UFA

Nick Bjugstad – C – Coyotes – $900,000 cap hit – pending UFA

Defensemen:

Vladislav Gavrikov – LHD – Blue Jackets – $2.8-million cap hit – pending UFA

Niko Mikkola – LHD – Blues – $1.9-million cap hit – pending UFA

Dmitry Kulikov – LHD – Ducks – $2.25-million cap hit – pending UFA

Nick Holden – LHD – Senators – $1.3-million cap hit – pending UFA

Justin Braun – RHD – Flyers – $1-million cap hit – pending UFA