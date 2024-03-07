NHL Rumors: New Jersey Devils, and the San Jose Sharks

The New Jersey Devils could use a defenseman to go along with a goaltender

NHL.com: Jeff Marek on the NHL Network on the New Jersey Devils are still mathematically in the playoff race but will they be sellers. They need goaltending help and maybe a defenseman.

“I think that as much as we make it about the goaltending, and rest assured this is a team that still does need a legitimate number one netminder, I still think they have problems in front of the goaltender as well. I just think that if New Jersey is going to try to take this program to the next level, I don’t think it’s just goaltending that they’re looking at. I wouldn’t be surprised at the end of all of this, Tom Fitzgerald isn’t just looking to get a goaltender, but maybe looking to get at least one more blue liner on the on the back end.

“Whether they’re sellers … I’m not exactly sure. I think this has kind of surprised New Jersey. I think in their mind, they were going to build upon what they did last year. But I think Tom Fitzgerald knows now more so than ever where the flaws are. It’s not up front. The flaws are very much on the back end and in net.”

The Sharks will try to move some of their pending UFAs

NHL.com: Elliotte Friedman on the San Jose Sharks pending UFAs.

“They’re definitely going to try to move their UFAs if they can. The challenge there has been between whatever prices might be asked or whatever is available. Teams just aren’t clamoring to get what’s there.”

Sharks pending UFAs include Kevin Labanc, Mike Hoffman, Anthony Duclair, Alexander Barabanov, Justin Bailey, Ryan Carpenter, and Kaapo Kahkonen.

Forward Mikael Granlund has a year left and defenseman Mario Ferraro has two years left. Both will have interest. Friedman:

“Granlund is a guy, teams believe in the right situation, can help you. Ferraro is a guy, even though he’s struggled this year, he’s still very young (25), got a great work ethic. If you get him in your situation, maybe you can work with him and make him better.”