NHL Rumors: New Jersey Devils, Toronto Maple Leafs, and a Top 25 NHL Trade Watch List

The New Jersey Devils wish list

Daniel Amoia: Frank Seravalli on Daily Faceoff Live on what the New Jersey Devils are looking to add this offseason: “A GM messaged me yesterday and said the #NJDevils are looking for a top-6 forward, a bottom-6 forward, top-4 defenseman, bottom-4 defenseman and a goalie.”

The Toronto Maple Leafs and Tyler Bertuzzi continue to talk

David Pagnotta: The Toronto Maple Leafs and Tyler Bertuzzi‘s agents continue to talk. Have been told that they “continue to work at it” but it’s still early to determine where it’s headed.

NHL Rumors: Are the Maple Leafs and Blackhawks Interested in Dakota Joshua?

Top 25 NHL trade watch list

The Fourth Period: A look at the top 25 players who could be traded this offseason and the teams that they’ve been reportedly linked too.

1. Mitch Marner, RW – Toronto Maple Leafs

Teams reportedly linked: Vegas, Nashville, Chicago, Dallas

2. Jacob Markstrom, G – Calgary Flames

Teams reportedly linked: New Jersey, Toronto, Ottawa, Carolina

3. Nikolaj Ehlers, LW/RW – Winnipeg Jets

Teams reportedly linked: Boston, NY Islanders, Nashville, Seattle, Ottawa, Carolina

4. Linus Ullmark, G – Boston Bruins

Teams reportedly linked: Los Angeles, New Jersey, Ottawa, Buffalo

5. Martin Necas, LW – Carolina Hurricanes

Teams reportedly linked: Montreal, Calgary, Philadelphia, Nashville, Seattle, Boston, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Utah, Buffalo, Chicago

6. Jakob Chychrun, LD/RD – Ottawa Senators

Teams reportedly linked: Boston, St. Louis, Philadelphia, Washington, Calgary, Chicago

7. Trevor Zegras, LW – Anaheim Ducks

Teams reportedly linked: Montreal, Philadelphia, Nashville, Chicago, Boston

8. Juuse Saros, G – Nashville Predators

Teams reportedly linked: Los Angeles, Toronto

9. Patrik Laine, RW/LW – Columbus Blue Jackets

Teams reportedly linked: TBD

10. David Savard, RD – Montreal Canadiens

Teams reportedly linked: Dallas, Colorado, Winnipeg

11. Reilly Smith, RW/LW – Pittsburgh Penguins

Teams reportedly linked: Vegas, Los Angeles, Colorado, Utah

12. Filip Gustavsson, G – Minnesota Wild

Teams reportedly linked: New Jersey, Carolina, Buffalo, Los Angeles

13. Andrew Mangiapane, RW – Calgary Flames

Teams reportedly linked: New Jersey, Washington, Nashville, Pittsburgh, Carolina

14. Kaapo Kakko, RW – New York Rangers

Teams reportedly linked: Buffalo, Minnesota, Anaheim, Vancouver

15. Ilya Mikheyev, RW/LW – Vancouver Canucks

Teams reportedly linked: TBD

16. Jean-Gabriel Pageau, C – New York Islanders

Teams reportedly linked: TBD

17. Arthur Kaliyev, RW – Los Angeles Kings

Teams reportedly linked: Dallas, Montreal, San Jose, Buffalo

18. Colton Parayko, RD – St. Louis Blues

Teams reportedly linked: Calgary, Toronto, Ottawa

19. Shea Theodore, LD/RD – Vegas Golden Knights

Teams reportedly linked: Toronto

20. Mario Ferraro, LD – San Jose Sharks

Teams reportedly linked: Toronto, Calgary, Winnipeg, Carolina, Boston

21. Marco Rossi, C – Minnesota Wild

Teams reportedly linked: Philadelphia, Calgary, Utah, Montreal, Ottawa

22. Scott Laughton, C/LW – Philadelphia Flyers

Teams reportedly linked: Buffalo, Colorado

23. Oliver Wahlstrom, RW – New York Islanders

Teams reportedly linked: Pittsburgh, Anaheim, Chicago

NHL Rumors: Flames, Canucks, Devils, and the Top 25 NHL Trade Targets

24. Timothy Liljegren, LD – Toronto Maple Leafs

Teams reportedly linked: TBD

25. John Gibson, G – Anaheim Ducks

Teams reportedly linked: New Jersey, Carolina, Buffalo