NHL Rumors: New Jersey Devils, Toronto Maple Leafs, and a Top 25 NHL Trade Watch List

The New Jersey Devils wish list
Daniel Amoia: Frank Seravalli on Daily Faceoff Live on what the New Jersey Devils are looking to add this offseason: “A GM messaged me yesterday and said the #NJDevils are looking for a top-6 forward, a bottom-6 forward, top-4 defenseman, bottom-4 defenseman and a goalie.”
The Toronto Maple Leafs and Tyler Bertuzzi continue to talk
David Pagnotta: The Toronto Maple Leafs and Tyler Bertuzzi‘s agents continue to talk. Have been told that they “continue to work at it” but it’s still early to determine where it’s headed.
NHL Rumors: Are the Maple Leafs and Blackhawks Interested in Dakota Joshua?
Top 25 NHL trade watch list
The Fourth Period: A look at the top 25 players who could be traded this offseason and the teams that they’ve been reportedly linked too.
1. Mitch Marner, RW – Toronto Maple Leafs
Teams reportedly linked: Vegas, Nashville, Chicago, Dallas
2. Jacob Markstrom, G – Calgary Flames
Teams reportedly linked: New Jersey, Toronto, Ottawa, Carolina
3. Nikolaj Ehlers, LW/RW – Winnipeg Jets
Teams reportedly linked: Boston, NY Islanders, Nashville, Seattle, Ottawa, Carolina
4. Linus Ullmark, G – Boston Bruins
Teams reportedly linked: Los Angeles, New Jersey, Ottawa, Buffalo
5. Martin Necas, LW – Carolina Hurricanes
Teams reportedly linked: Montreal, Calgary, Philadelphia, Nashville, Seattle, Boston, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Utah, Buffalo, Chicago
6. Jakob Chychrun, LD/RD – Ottawa Senators
Teams reportedly linked: Boston, St. Louis, Philadelphia, Washington, Calgary, Chicago
7. Trevor Zegras, LW – Anaheim Ducks
Teams reportedly linked: Montreal, Philadelphia, Nashville, Chicago, Boston
8. Juuse Saros, G – Nashville Predators
Teams reportedly linked: Los Angeles, Toronto
9. Patrik Laine, RW/LW – Columbus Blue Jackets
Teams reportedly linked: TBD
10. David Savard, RD – Montreal Canadiens
Teams reportedly linked: Dallas, Colorado, Winnipeg
11. Reilly Smith, RW/LW – Pittsburgh Penguins
Teams reportedly linked: Vegas, Los Angeles, Colorado, Utah
12. Filip Gustavsson, G – Minnesota Wild
Teams reportedly linked: New Jersey, Carolina, Buffalo, Los Angeles
13. Andrew Mangiapane, RW – Calgary Flames
Teams reportedly linked: New Jersey, Washington, Nashville, Pittsburgh, Carolina
14. Kaapo Kakko, RW – New York Rangers
Teams reportedly linked: Buffalo, Minnesota, Anaheim, Vancouver
15. Ilya Mikheyev, RW/LW – Vancouver Canucks
Teams reportedly linked: TBD
16. Jean-Gabriel Pageau, C – New York Islanders
Teams reportedly linked: TBD
17. Arthur Kaliyev, RW – Los Angeles Kings
Teams reportedly linked: Dallas, Montreal, San Jose, Buffalo
18. Colton Parayko, RD – St. Louis Blues
Teams reportedly linked: Calgary, Toronto, Ottawa
19. Shea Theodore, LD/RD – Vegas Golden Knights
Teams reportedly linked: Toronto
20. Mario Ferraro, LD – San Jose Sharks
Teams reportedly linked: Toronto, Calgary, Winnipeg, Carolina, Boston
21. Marco Rossi, C – Minnesota Wild
Teams reportedly linked: Philadelphia, Calgary, Utah, Montreal, Ottawa
22. Scott Laughton, C/LW – Philadelphia Flyers
Teams reportedly linked: Buffalo, Colorado
23. Oliver Wahlstrom, RW – New York Islanders
Teams reportedly linked: Pittsburgh, Anaheim, Chicago
NHL Rumors: Flames, Canucks, Devils, and the Top 25 NHL Trade Targets
24. Timothy Liljegren, LD – Toronto Maple Leafs
Teams reportedly linked: TBD
25. John Gibson, G – Anaheim Ducks
Teams reportedly linked: New Jersey, Carolina, Buffalo