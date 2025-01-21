NHL Rumors: New Jersey Devils Want to Add a Center, Defenseman, and Scoring

The New Jersey Devils have multiple positions of need this deadline season. As it has been documented by RG Media, activity is expected to heat up heading into Four Nations. In addition, there is an expectation that the salary cap will go up even more next season, which could give the Devils an opportunity to create cap space and add a bigger name.

Tom Fitzgerald had a lot of work to do this past summer. He mostly accomplished it by adding size and toughness with Brenden Dillon, Brett Pesce, Stefan Noesen, and Johnathan Kovacevic. Fitzgerald also added a goalie in Jacob Markstrom. However, goal scoring is still a weakness. So, the Devils are looking to add a goal scorer, a center, and a defenseman by the deadline.

What Are the Devils Looking For

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic spoke with Devils GM Tom Fitzgerald, who outlined the type of player he was looking to add at the deadline. Fitzgerald spoke about someone who could slot in properly and make them a four-line team. He loves the group he has put together, so he does not want to upset the room.

The Devils could go down the road of a rental or a player with term left on his contract. Fitzgerald would prefer the latter but has always believed in pending free agents. Once they come to New Jersey and see what they are being sold on, both the state and the team, they are open to re-signing.

As it has been documented, GMs are always looking to upgrade their teams. But they have to be the right pieces. The salary cap will play a factor for any player New Jersey adds, especially with the players who need to re-sign in the summer.

Devils Want To Add A Center

As NHLRumors.com has documented, the Devils are not adding J.T. Miller. There is a lot of Four Nations smoke, as Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet and Dave Pagnotta of the Fourth Period were told the Devils had not contacted the Canucks about him. As Friedman mentioned, there is a lot of roster surgery that needs to be done, given Luke Hughes and Johnathan Kovacevic need extensions. So where do the Devils go from here?

In a recent episode of the Latest, Dave Pagnotta of the Fourth Period said the Devils continued to be linked to Jake Evans of the Montreal Canadiens, as NHLRumors.com has documented. Though Evans might have priced himself out of Montreal, and contract talks are ongoing, the right package could get him out.

Dennis Bernstein of the Fourth Period said Evans is a perfect fit for the Devils. Pierre LeBrun of TSN and the Athletic also linked Yanni Gourde of the Seattle Kraken and Scott Laughton of the Philadelphia Flyers to the Devils.

Devils Want a Defenseman

Kevin Weekes of ESPN: @NJDevils have had a really good season to date; I’m told they’re interested in potentially adding more scoring and depth on D. #NJDevils #HockeyX — Kevin Weekes (@KevinWeekes) January 15, 2025

Fitzgerald loves to add to their positions of strength. New Jersey needs a seventh defenseman. However, Fitzgerald needs to do work with their crop of defense as well.

Jimmy Murphy of RG Media reports that Fitzgerald and the Devils want to keep Kovocevic. Talks are not underway, but the plan is to get them going soon.

So, where does Simon Nemec fit in? The 2nd overall pick from 2022 is in the AHL. He is not happy being in the AHL but was asked to work on his defensive game. However, he knows a player drafted that high can’t be in the minors another season. The Devils have a David Jiricek situation on their hands.

Weekes on NHL Network stated, “He (Nemec) should be on an NHL Roster. I don’t nnow if it’s on the Devils roster based on the depth on the blueline.”

He is an NHL defenseman. The Devils have depth to play with in their system. Luke Hughes also needs a new deal, which will affect things down the road. Expectations were that talks would happen in the new year.

Devils Need an Offensive Punch

The Devils need a goal scorer. It has been an issue since the off-season. Where are the Devils looking to add? Names like Kyle Palmieri and Brock Nelson have been thrown around as potential fits, but as RG Media reported, unless the New York Islanders slip out of the race, GM Lou Lamoriello is not selling.

So where else could the Devils look? Maybe Taylor Hall? But is that an option, given the history there? Could it be Brock Boeser of the Canucks? Maybe Brandon Saad of the St. Louis Blues. Again, there is speculation there. But if they were to trade for a player of that caliber, you suspect a player like Simon Nemec or one of their other prospects is going to be in play.

It will be interesting to see what the New Jersey Devils do this trade deadline season.

