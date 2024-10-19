NHL Rumors: New OHL Allegations, Oettinger, Colorado, And More

New OHL Allegations, Oettinger, Colorado’s Slow Start And More

The TSN.ca panelists from Insider Trading Segment discussed a variety of topics on Thursday including new sexual assault allegations from the OHL. Also, the panel talks about Jake Oettinger, Colorado’s slow start and more.

NHL Rumors: Jake Oettinger Signs Eight-Year Extension

Pierre LeBrun: Keep in mind, there were no negotiations over the summer between Jake Oettinger and the Dallas Stars. Then, once Jeremy Swayman got his $66 million, eight-year pact, the ball got rolling. Jim Nill reached out to Ben Hankinson. An offer of $7.74 million AAV. Hankinson wanted a little above $8.25 million.

Naturally, the amount settled on was right at $8.25 million. It seemed to make sense. Both goalies are 25 but Dallas has to be ecstatic getting this deal done now as opposed to later.

NHL Rumors: Colorado Still A Good Team With Goalie Issues

Chris Johnston: Obviously, few expected Colorado to be 0-4 coming out of the gate but here we are. Goaltending issues are plenty but having $36-37 million tied up in players not playing is a huge problem. The Avalanche plucked Kaapo Kahkonen off waivers and appeared determined to ride things out and wait for reinforcements.

No one knows what Gabriel Landeskog will be coming off this ligament transplant surgery. Even his return date remains unknown. Valeri Nichushkin could be back sooner but is still in the NHL player assistance program.

Pierre LeBrun: I’m sure no one had Nashville and Colorado with zeroes in the win column to start the 2024-25 campaign. The two teams now have a combined eight losses as Nashville still keeps trying to “outscore their problems” constantly. This is about getting back to basics.

NHL News: How Soon Will The Next CBA Get Done?

One of the things we may see in the next CBA is more detailed clauses on player contracts. Now, another sexual assault allegation comes stemming from an incident with OHL players back in 2014. A woman contacted the Ontario Provincial Police on February 28th alleging she was assualted by eight players.

Darren Dreger: The NHL and all corners of the hockey world are deeply disturbed by such allegations. Most governing bodies, as always, are awaiting more information. TSN’s Rick Westhead has more on the story. The NHL did put out a statement.

“The NHL is deeply troubled by any accusation of this nature. We have no information beyond what was in the media report from last night.”

2024-25 NHL Divisional Rankings: Metro Division

Darren Dreger: Matvei Michkov keeps injecting a little spice into the early season for the Philadelphia Flyers. It took Philadelphia 16 games to score three power play goals last season. This year it took four. The sudden death of Michkov’s father spurred him to go forth to pursue his NHL dreams.

It is safe to say that decision benefitted the Philadelphia Flyers heavily. The talent is there!

Chris Johnston: Then, there is Ivan Demidov, this year’s fifth pick from the Montreal Canadiens. Is Demidov the next rising star? Demidov is not seeing much time with KHL’s SKA and some talk is that he may want to leave after this season. Montreal is looking to see if there’s a way to get him to North America faster.