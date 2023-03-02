NHL Rumors: New York Islanders, and League-Wide Trade Tiers

Five potential Dman targets for the New York Islanders

Stefen Rosner of NYI Hockey Now: The New York Islanders could still use a depth defenseman as the trade deadline draws near. They have just over $5 million in projected deadline space.

Five potential trade targets for the Islanders.

Dmitry Kulikov – Ducks – A $2.25 million cap hit.

John Klingberg – Ducks – A $7 million cap hit and has only produced eight goals and 16 assists in 50 games. The Ducks may not be able to get a first-round pick for him anymore, maybe a second.

Tyson Barrie – Predators – He has two years left at a $4.5 million cap hit. Right-handed.

Shayne Gostisbehere – Coyotes – Left-handed defenseman that could partner with Noah Dobson. Carries a $4.5 million cap hit.

Carson Soucy – Kraken – Left-handed defenseman that could partner with Noah Dobson. Pending UFA with a $2.75 million cap hit and may be looking $3 million on an extension. May cost a second.

League wide trade tiers

Greg Whyshynski of ESPN: Looking at the entire league and putting potentially available players in trade tiers.

Elite trade target – Jakob Chychrun (Coyotes)

Top pending free agent tier – Matt Dumba (Wild) and James van Riemsdyk (Flyers)

Top players with term tier – Brock Boeser (Canucks), Kevin Hayes (Flyers), J.T. Miller (Canucks), Colton Parayko (Blues), and Nick Schmaltz (Coyotes)

Check back this summer tier – Thatcher Damko (Canucks), Christian Dvorak (Canadiens), John Gibson (Ducks), Erik Karlsson (Sharks), Torey Krug (Blues), Travis Sanheim (Flyers) and Ivan Provorov (Flyers)

Help up front tier – Andreas Athanasiou (Blackhawks), Nick Bonino (Sharks), Jason Dickinson (Blackhawks), Max Domi (Blackhawks), Mikael Granlund (Predators), Adam Henrique (Ducks), Kevin Labanc (Sharks), Sam Reinhart (Panthers) and Jack Roslovic (Blue Jackets)

Help on the back end tier – Tyson Barrie (Predators), Tony DeAngelo (Flyers), Shayne Gostisbehere (Coyotes), Dante Fabbro (Predators), Radko Gudas (Panthers), Dmitry Kulikov (Ducks), Marco Scandella (Blues), Kevin Shattenkirk (Ducks) and Carson Soucy (Kraken)

Help in the way back tier – Jonathan Quick (Blue Jackets), James Reimer (Sharks), Anthony Stolarz (Ducks), Cam Talbot (Senators) and Karel Vejmelka (Coyotes)

Washington Capitals reset teir – Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Conor Sheary and Trevor van Riemsdyk

Bargain Beauties tier – Justin Braun (Flyers), Patrick Brown (Flyers), Nick Bjugstad (Coyotes), Nick Seeler (Flyers) and Austin Watson (Senators).

Value drop tier – Max Comtois (Ducks), Jonathan Drouin (Canadiens), Jordan Greenway (Wild), Conor Garland (Canucks), John Klingberg (Ducks) and Joel Edmundson (Canadiens)