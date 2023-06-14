NHL Rumors: New York Islanders, and the Anaheim Ducks

The Islanders may be a center to trade, and their looking for a defenseman and scoring help

Sportsnet: Eliotte Friedman said that he was told by a source that the New York Islanders are looking for a right defenseman and a scoring forward.

Islanders GM Lou Lamoriello offered up at their year-end media availability that they currently have five centers – Mathew Barzal, Casey Cizikas, Bo Horvat, Brock Nelson, and Jean-Gabriel Pageau.

NHL Rumors: 13 Buyout Candidates, and Free Agent Tiers

Two Ducks who could be on the move this offseason

NHL Network: David Pagnotta on the Anaheim Ducks and what roster changes could be coming this offseason.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Mike Johnson: “Down in LA, Newport, Anaheim. Couple of veterans, John Gibson, he’s been floating around potentially for a long time. Adam Henrique, had an injury to end last year. He’s also had a couple good years. Could those guys maybe be available on a rebuilding Anaheim team.

Pagnotta: “Ya, so it sounds like, as they were ahead of the trade deadline, as they were last offseason, the Anaheim Ducks and Pat Verbeek coming in as GM has made it known he’s willing to take calls on both of these guys.

And John Gibson has, I guess teeter tottered whether or not he publically wants to admit that he would welcome a change. Unfortunately for him in this situation, that is the case. He would be open to a change in scenery. Doesn’t mean he wants to leave Anaheim but given the circumstances, given what’s happening with the Ducks and their current state, with teams looking for goaltending, there are teams that are interested in this player. He has at least acknowledged the willingness to change venues.

NHL Rumors: Potential trade destinations for John Gibson and Connor Hellebuyck

With Adam Henrique, rebound type of season, getting back into the fold, he’s another player if you’re a contending team that wants to solidify your top six, he’s a guy that can come in and do that. Another player that is willing to accept that potential change of scenery out of Anaheim given the direction the Ducks are currently in.”