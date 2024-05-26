NHL Rumors: New York Islanders, Elias Lindholm, and Los Angeles

New York Islanders Free Agency Hunt?

Stefen Rosner of The Hockey News: The New York Islanders and Lou Lamoriello normally do not make a large splash in free agency. However, the potential chaos in Carolina could be an avenue to explore.

Now, Brady Skjei and Stefan Noesen will be free agents. It would make sense if Lamoriello made an offer to one or both players. Overall, Carolina will have 14 free agents. Likely players like Teuvo Teravainen and Jake Guentzel will be too high a price for this New York team.

New York should have around $7 million in cap space and their own UFA and RFA’s to sign. Noesen is affordable and the Islanders expect to have at least two bottom-six holes to fill this summer.

Then, there is Skjei. Does New York consider creating a little extra cap to bring in the defenseman? He can still contribute on both ends of the ice but will cost likely north of $6 million. Let the fun begin!

Oh Elias Lindholm

Joe Yerdon of Bleacher Report: The Vancouver Canucks and Elias Lindholm could be a potential match. However, Lindholm comes at a price. Remember, the Elias Pettersson $11.6 million a season extension kicks in. It may not be so easy for Vancouver to bring him back given what other teams may pay.

Patrik Alvin must figure out the money if he expects to bring him back. Paying Filip Hronek and Nikita Zadorov their inevitable raises means the chances are low all three return to Vancouver.

Bluntly, teams like Chicago, Utah, and especially Boston will have a keen eye here. Boston missed out on Lindholm at the deadline. Do not forget Carolina in all of this as they reshuffle their deck.

Los Angeles Kings Need A Goalie?

Dennis Bernstein of The Fourth Period: The Los Angeles Kings have brought back David Rittich for another year at $1 million. However, it is not a secret that the Kings are big-game hunting for a number one goalie. That makes Cam Talbot and his tenure likely short-lived.

Talk has centered on a goaltender like Juuse Saros. However, expect Rob Blake and company to cast their net a little wider this summer. Los Angeles was linked to Linus Ullmark before the deadline. Would Ullmark consider a deal this summer? Would the Kings consider Filip Gustavsson from Minnesota?

Los Angeles has several options to ponder but they must get this right.

Tick tock! Tick Tock, Rob Blake!