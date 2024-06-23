NHL Rumors: New York Islanders, New York Rangers, and New Jersey Devils

Islanders Could Move Players Out To Address Needs

Arthur Staple of The Athletic: Staple holds a New York Islanders mailbag. With free agency and the NHL Draft right around the corner, he is looking at potential trades the Islanders could make to improve the team.

NHL Rumors: Calgary Flames, St. Louis Blues, and New York Islanders

One of those trades could involve trading a player like Jean-Gabriel Pageau. Pageau has two years at $5 million AAV. He is still an experienced player that some of the teams going through a rebuild could use, especially those teams that need to get to the cap floor.

Pageau has a 16-team no-trade list, but Staple guesses that it does not include the Canadian teams, so there could be a return north of the border. Staple does not think the Islanders will trade Ryan Pulock or Adam Pelech this summer, but that could happen next year when their no-trade clauses drop from full to modified.

He also believes that players like Tyler Toffoli, Chandler Stephenson, Stefan Noesen, Anthony Duclair, and Brady Skjei, especially Toffoli and Duclair, could be on the Islanders radar, as the Islanders desperately need scoring.

Could the Rangers Sign Former Devil Tyler Toffoli?

James Nichols of New Jersey Hockey Now: Nichols writes that former winger and leading goal scorer Tyler Toffoli, before the trade deadline, is gaining interest from their Hudson River Rivals, the New York Rangers.

NHL Rumors: New York Rangers and Vancouver Canucks

His report comes from Peter Baugh of The Athletic, who writes the Rangers need a top-six scoring winger, and Toffoli fits the bill. The Rangers had looked at Toffoli at the deadline, but the two rivals rarely do business. The key for the Rangers to make it work is the money.

As he heads to free agency on July 1, Toffoli will seek a four-year deal worth around $5 million. Devils GM Tom Fitzgerald confirmed that the team is also looking to bring back Toffoli.