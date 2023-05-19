NHL Rumors: Calgary Flames, Washington Capitals, and the New York Islanders

The Calgary Flames could be looking to hire a GM soon

Ryan Pike: Frank Seravalli on Sportsnet 960 on the Calgary Flames GM search: “…I think, in an ideal world, they would have someone in place next week.”

Washington Capitals coach search starting to pick up

Sammi Silber of The Hockey News: Things are starting to pick up with regard to the Washington Capitals coaching search.

Pierre LeBrun reported that the Caps have asked permission to speak with Toronto Maple Leafs assistant coach Spencer Carbery. They are also interested in Tampa Bay Lightning assistant Jeff Halpren.

Gerard Galland is now available after he was let go by the New York Rangers.

Capitals GM Brian MacLellan doesn’t appear to be in a rush to name a new head coach.

MacLellan will also need to hire two assistant coaches as Blaine Forsythe and Kevin McCarthy also won’t be back.

The New York Islanders need to extend Ilya Sorokin this offseason and he’s open to the idea

Kevin Kurz of The Athletic: New York Islanders goaltender, and Vezina Trophy finalist Ilya Sorokin is entering the final year of his contract. He’ll carry a $4 million salary cap hit. The Islanders need to sign him to an extension this offseason.

“I’m always open (to an extension), but I have one more year,” he said. “I never think about contracts. … Yes, (the Islanders are) very, very great for me. I love this place, the people around me.”

Talks likely won’t start until after July 1st, when he’s eligible to sign. Sorokin’s agent Dan Milstein.

“If the adequate offer is made I’m sure he would seriously consider staying. There’s no red flags that he’s not going to like it (with the Islanders). In the end, obviously the contract has to make sense.”

If looking at a long-term deal, the lowest seven or eight-year deal signed by a goaltender was for $7 million (Tuukka Rask and Pekka Rinne) and the highest being Carey Price‘s $10.5 million. In between are Sergei Bobrovsky ($10 million), Andrei Vasilevskiy ($9.5 million) and Henrik Lundqvist ($8.5 million).