NHL Rumors: New York Rangers, and the Minnesota Wild

Jimmy Vesey wonders if he’s still a fit in New York

TSN: New York Rangers forward Jimmy Vesey has been a healthy scratch for the past eight games said “it feels like I have no role or purpose on this team.

Vesey said that he’s fallen out of favor and cast aside, that he’s “king of dying by being here” and “I don’t know if this is the best place for me now.”

He’s a pending UFA with an $800,000 salary cap hit.

Coach Peter Laviolette said that Vesey is still an important piece of their team.

Minnesota Wild mailbag with Yurov, Wallstedt, Rossi and potential forward targets

Michael Russo and Joe Smith of The Athletic: (mailbag) A source close to Danila Yurov said that said nothing has been decided on him not signing a contract extension in the KHL (there was a report he wouldn’t be), or coming over to North America. KHL contracts run through May 31st now and not April 30th.

Minnesota Wild goaltender Jesper Wallstedt has really struggled this year. With only Filip Gustavsson under contract for next season, the Wild may look for a backup goaltender if they feel Wallstedt may not be ready. They could look for a stopgap goalie for a year.

Wild forward Marco Rossi is a pending UFA who’ll be looking for a raise on a bridge or long-term deal. If contract talks go sideways, a trade could become an option.

With the cap going up, the Wild might have room for a free agent signing like Brock Nelson or Brock Boeser if either goes to the open market.

The Wild have little cap space to work with, so it’s hard to see a Brock Nelson trade being worked out without salary retention from the Islanders and/or another team. The Islanders may not want to trade Nelson. Also, the Wild don’t have a 2025 first-round pick from the David Jiricek trade.

