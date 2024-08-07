NHL Rumors: Will Jacob Trouba Remain in New York?

It Feels Like Jacob Trouba is Staying with the New York Rangers for Now

Jamie Hersch and Stu Grimson on NHL Network discuss potential trades that could still happen this offseason. New York Rangers captain Jacob Trouba is mentioned, and Grimson believes he will remain with the Rangers this season.

** NHLRumors.com transcriptions

Jamie Hersch: “There’s also some smoke around this area, the New York area, about their captain, Jacob Trouba. And this, at first, kind of shocked me because I was like, wait, what? He’s the captain, why would we be talking about him being traded, but again, where there’s smoke, sometimes there’s fire so what do you think do you take much stock in, in all these rumors surrounding Trouba?”

Stu Grimson: “Well, here’s the thing. If you’re a Chris Drury and really any club for that matter, probably have some untouchables. You probably have some guys who are in play. I would put Jacob Trouba in the latter category. I’m a big fan of Trouba, but it’s not typical you see a guy with, you know, the offensive upside that he has, which is, you know, not to be dismissed, but not top-end defender type numbers necessarily in the offensive category.

He plays a hardened brand of hockey. He’s a good leader. I don’t think he had a terrific postseason last year, and I think for a lot of Rangers fans, you know, at that number, they expect more offensive upside, and they, you know, they would have relished a Cup come back by perhaps this moment in time.

So I don’t know that I see Jacob Trouba moving. To me, I think he’s an important part of the fabric of this club. The identity of this club. I understand where the rumors come from, but you know, all things being equal, I think Drury continues to employ Troube as an asset here as part of the Rangers dynamic.”

Hersch: “Yeah, I tend to agree with you only because they were so close, right. I mean, they were in the Eastern Conference Final this year.”

Grimson: “I don’t know if Chris Drury wants to mess with it too much.”