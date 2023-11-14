NHL Rumors: NHL Expansion is coming and splitting the difference down the middle

Allan Walsh: The Agent Provocateur show on SDPN on the NHL expansion that is coming.

Walsh: “Folks, the NHL is expanding. It’s happening sooner than later. Count on it. And that number is going to be a billion dollars for each team. And the players don’t get any piece of that at all. Expansion money is divided between the owners.

The players don’t get anything but what the players do get is they get additional jobs. Players benefit by 23 new jobs. Except NHL players have just collectively lost 30 jobs at the middle of October when camps broke and the season starting because teams are capped out.

The owners got all the expansion money, over a billion dollars between Vegas and Seattle. The players were supposed to get 46 new jobs and instead, they’ve lost 30 of those new jobs.”

Allan Walsh: Agent Provocateur show SDPN on the pet peave during contract negotiations.

Adam Wylde: “What’s your biggest pet peeve in a negotiation with a GM or front office?”

Walsh: “Let’s just split the difference down the middle. I’m not a split the difference down the middle kind of guy.

And every time I hear, ‘what about splitting the difference down the middle,’ to me that’s like fingernails on a chalkboard. I cringe I don’t believe just splitting the difference down the middle is conducive to showing any real faith and belief in the case that you built.

I’m not throwing everything that I’ve just said over the last three months or four months or six months out the window just to split the difference down the middle.”