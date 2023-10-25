NHL Rumors: Not a Fit Between the Vancouver Canucks and Washington Capitals

Donnie & Dhaliwal: Elliotte Friedman when asked if it’s still a possibility that the Vancouver Canucks will be able to trade forward Conor Garland.

Dhaliwal: “Elliotte, Connor Garland, what’s going on there? All of a sudden it’s gone quiet. You know, we heard about rumblings and might be picking up and now what’s the latest on Garland?

Friedman: “You know, I just think Rick, it’s a difficult time to get trades done. I think. you know, we mentioned on Saturday night there’s a bunch of players right now, (Joel) Armia in Montreal, Labanc in San Jose, Anthony Mantha in Washington, in addition to Garland that teams kind of have out there. And there’s just not a lot of cap room right now.

You know, with Edmonton with McDavid going down for example, they can only carry 18 players. So I think a lot of places are stuck. You know, honestly, Rick, if this was something as easy as you take the situation I’m trying to clear and I’ll take the situation you’re trying to clear, you could have something like a Barland for Mantha deal done already, but you know, it doesn’t work. Mantha makes more money. We know what Vancouver’s trying to do to create a little bit extra cap room.

So I think between all of that, it’s, it’s a problem in the sense that it’s a difficult match. But you know, I do think the agent Moldaver is working very hard on it.

You know, I thought it would be Nashville at the beginning. I thought they were the favorite. Now I’m not as convinced of that. And Washington is definitely one team I’m still looking at as they try to figure out how they’re going to navigate all this. But like I said, Washington’s big thing is they want to move Mantha too, and it’s it’s not a fit for the Canucks.

