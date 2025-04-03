NHL Rumors: Offer Sheets, and the Philadelphia Flyers

Could we see another offer sheet this offseason?

Ben Steiner of Daily Faceoff: Frank Seravalli and Carter Hutton on Daily Faceoff Live on Monday were talking about offer sheets.

Seravalli says that he’d been looking to offer sheet Buffalo Sabres JJ Peterka. Hutton adds that he’s someone the Sabres have to pay.

With St. Louis Blues GM Doug Armstrong successfully offer sheeting two Edmonton Oilers last offseason, the landscape has changed.

Seravalli think there will be at least one offer sheet this offseason.

What type of deal could Philadelphia Flyers pending RFA Cam York be looking at?

Anthony Di Marco of Daily Faceoff: Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Cam York is a pending RFA and not have a good season, offensively and defensively. He was top-pair last year with Travis Sanheim and has found himself a healthy scratch at times when under coach John Tortorella.

A few months ago the Flyers had been okay with the idea of a long-term deal. In the $6.25 million AAV range would have made sense. With his play dropping, a big long-term deal may be too risky.

A source said that York may now be looking for a bridge deal as agent Pat Brisson won’t have much leverage. York is three years away from being a UFA, so the Flyers won’t want to go three years.

A two-year deal in the $4 to $5 million range would make sense. Philip Broberg‘s offer sheet with the Blues could be a comparable as they’re the same age – two years at $4.5 million per. Thomas Harley signed a two-year, $4 million per deal with the Dallas Stars this past offseason.

A source said they don’t expect the Flyers to shop York around before next season. He may not be untouchable but there could be some thought about his long-term status with the team. If they were to look to move him, they’d be selling low.

