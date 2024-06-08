NHL Rumors: Dallas Stars, and the Colorado Avalanche

Will the Dallas Stars have the cap room to bring back Chris Tanev?

Lia Assimakopoulos of the Dallas Morning News: Chris Tanev played a big role in the Dallas Stars’ playoff run. He’s hopeful that he return to the Stars next season.

“I had a great time here. The organization treated me awesome. Coaches were great. I learned a lot. It was a great journey,” he said. “Hopefully, I’m able to stay here. I had a great time. My family had a great time here. We’ll see how that goes. It’s still obviously really early.”

Stars coach Pete DeBoer has said he’d love to have Tanev back. Will the Stars be able to have the salary cap room to bring him back?

They’d likely have to pay him over $4.5 million, and it could be worth it. They won’t have Joe Pavelski‘s contract next year and other UFAs may be not back. They’ll have to make a decision on Jani Hakanpaa.

Will the Colorado Avalanche bring back Jonathan Drouin and Jack Johnson?

Corey Masisak of the Denver Post: Jonathan Drouin’s agent, Allan Walsh, said that Drouin was a great fit with the Colorado Avalanche and he loved playing there. Avs GM Chris MacFarland hopes he can bring Drouin back.

The Avs don’t have a lot of salary cap flexibility at the moment. Valeri Nichushkin is suspended until mid-November, and his situation complicates things. Forwards Gabriel Landeskog and Artturi Lehkonen are attempting to come back from injuries.

“All I can say is that Chris MacFarland is one of the most respected GMs in the NHL,” Walsh said. “And he’s known for being a pretty creative guy. If you put two creative guys in a room together who are both motivated to get to a certain point, you usually get to that point.”

Defenseman Jack Johnson’s agent, Pat Brisson, thinks the Avs will want to re-sign Johnson and bring back the 37-year-old.

“I haven’t talked to (Chris MacFarland) lately, but I’m sure we’re going to have some discussions. They have a lot of moving parts. I think Jack has another year in him if not two. I saw him in the playoffs and it was pretty impressive.”